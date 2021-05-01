HOLLAND, Mich. — Trine University’s softball team went to Hope College Saturday with a two-game lead in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association over the second-place Flying Dutch entering their doubleheader to end the regular season.
The Thunder returned home sharing the regular season title after losing both games to Hope by one run at Wolters Stadium, 7-6 in eight innings and 6-5.
How the eight-team MIAA Tournament will look later this week will likely be unveiled by Monday. Trine (28-8, 14-2 MIAA) was 2-2 against Hope (23-9, 14-2) this season, but the conference games that mattered more were on Saturday and will likely make the Flying Dutch the No. 1 seed and the Thunder the No. 2 seed. Trine will likely have a home game to start tournament play.
Both games went back and forth at Hope Saturday and the starting pitchers did not last long for both teams.
In game one, the Flying Dutch scored three runs off freshman reliever Lauren Clausen (5-2) in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 6-4 lead. Then Trine got solo home runs from Scarlett Elliott in the sixth and Bailey Vande Giessen in the seventh to tie it.
Hope had consecutive doubles to start the eighth inning from Peyton Benjamin and Arinn King to walk off to victory. King doubled to right to score Benjamin.
Trine left 13 runners on base.
In game two, the Thunder scored four runs on five hits and a hit batter in the bottom of the third inning to take a 4-3 lead and freshman relief standout Adrienne Rosey in the circle.
Rosey gave up two earned runs in 36 and two-third innings coming into Saturday’s games. Hope had three runs off of Rosey (5-2) in her five innings of work in game two. King had a two-run homer in the fourth to put the Flying Dutch in front 5-4. Megan Soderbloom hit a solo shot in the fifth.
Elliott hit a solo shot in the bottom of the sixth to get Trine within a run. But the Thunder could not draw even.
Freshman Alaina Adams (5-2) won both games in relief for Hope.
