FREMONT — The first one is great, but the second one is better, especially when you’re surrounded by family.
Fremont repeated as Class 1A sectional champions on Saturday night after defeating Elkhart Christian 58-47 on its home floor.
“It’s everything, man,” Fremont coach Josh Stuckey said. “We always talk about being a family. That goes beyond the guys in the jerseys. All these people here are the family and to be able to share it with them. We got to share with some of them last year, but with the COVID restrictions and stuff, we didn’t get as many people there as we wanted. To be able to do it again, the first back-to-back in school history it’s means everything to me. I love this team. I love this town. I love these people. It’s just awesome.”
Fremont (17-8) was led by Ethan Bontrager, who was hot from distance in the first half and finished with 17 points. Logan Brace was able to do quite a bit of damage inside and ended up with 14. Brody Foulk caught fire in the second half and hit four three-pointers for 12 points. Gabel Pentecost added nine.
Aiden Hibbard led Elkhart Christian (13-11) with 11 points, and Jacob Becker had 10.
Pentecost limited ECA big man Andrew Stevens to just five points.
“Our main focus was keeping them out of the paint. They’re really dangerous if they can get in the paint, especially (Stevens). His jump hooks are really tough to stop. I don’t think he got the ball that much. I took pride in that,” Pentecost said.
After Becker hit a pair of threes, Fremont went on a 11-2 run to end the first quarter. The run was fueled by Brace getting offensive rebounds and keeping possessions alive.
Elkhart Christian was also trying to pressure Fremont near half court and create easy points off turnovers.
“It’s good for us if teams want to guard us out by half court. If we can play with a lead and force teams to guard us out there, the more space we have the better,” Stuckey said.
Pentecost said, “They were up in our business, but once we started swinging the ball and not dribbling as much, passing and being patient with the ball, we started finding open guys.”
Lukas Berlew had a putback and Pentecost scored on a hard drive to put Fremont up 24-13. The lead stayed around 10 after a couple more scores after offensive rebounds. Brace and Bontrager both scored on putbacks.
The host Eagles led 33-22 at the break.
Beau Cox scored back-to-back buckets to cut the lead to six, but then it was time for Foulk to heat up. Elkhart Christian left the sophomore wide open and he made them pay. Once the first one went in, his confidence soared.
“Early in the year, he knows how good the upperclassmen are, so he’s deferring to them. We’re telling him, ‘Brody, you have to shoot. You have to shoot. You’re in there because you can shoot.’ That’s what you have to do and continually beat it into his head,” Stuckey said.
Foulk’s third triple of the quarter put his team up 45-36 headed into the fourth quarter.
The lead ballooned all the way up to 15 after another three from Foulk, a steal and score from Bontrager and an inside bucket from Brace.
Fremont struggled against Elkhart’s full-court press and turned it over a couple of times midway through the quarter, but ECA was only able to trim the lead down to 11 before Fremont settled down.
Pentecost and Bontrager each capped off the win with a couple more scores.
Fremont will play host Triton in the second semifinal in Bourbon next Saturday.
