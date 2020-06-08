BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Former Prairie Heights defensive lineman and incoming Trine freshman Isaac Tarney knows his time will come when he can make an impact with the Thunder.
“I feel like I can come in and contribute,” he said. “As a defensive lineman, I feel like I need to learn a lot because college is different from high school. I’m going to go in and learn as much as I can and improve to help our team win.”
Tarney signed his letter of intent to play football with Trine back in April. He chose the Thunder over a few other schools because of the family-like atmosphere that was showcased, even on game day.
“For me personally when I went on a game day visit and as soon as I got there the coaches knew me and it was like a family there,” Tarney said. “The coaches are going to be hard on the players, but they always want us to know that they’re here for us if we need to talk to them. It’s just like a big family.”
Tarney said he knows he might not get a lot of playing time his freshman year, but he hopes his impact grows over the next four years in Angola. The Thunder have done a lot of winning in recent years, including two MIAA championships and two appearances in the NCAA Division III Playoffs in the last three years.
Tarney was the best at getting after the quarterback for the Panthers last season. He finished with 3.5 sacks. Tarney was fifth on the team with 77 tackles.
Tarney’s biggest memory with the Prairie Heights football program was helping the program turn toward a more positive direction.
“I’d say improving every year. (Coach) Pat McCrea came in my freshman year, and he is rebuilding the program. I think that’s going to be my biggest memory is being a part of the rebuilding years. Losing really sucks, but we improved every year. I liked seeing the improvement,” Tarney said.
He plans on majoring in sports management and getting a minor in either business or public speaking while at Trine.
