LAGRANGE — The storyline was perfect.
At first, it looked as if Lakeland’s Peyton Hartsough was going to have to fight for every point in order to get her 1,000th Thursday night against Fremont.
She was held scoreless for nearly one and a half quarters, despite getting multiple looks at the basket through short lapses in Fremont’s defense.
It wasn’t until the 4:35 mark of the second quarter where Hartsough made a layup off a missed free throw from teammate Takya Wallace (10 points, 6 rebounds) for her first points of the game.
She slowly found her groove, scoring 12 points to hit 1,001 points, and it wasn’t only special that Hartsough hit the milestone on senior night, but the basket that gave it to her was a halftime buzzer beater while being heavily guarded by Fremont junior McKenzie Parnin.
“It was kind of funny,” Hartsough said. “Because all of my coaches kept telling me to quit being so nervous and I wasn’t even nervous. I’m just not hitting. And then the second quarter started and I just started making my shots and it just worked out.”
Hartsough finished the night with a game-high 19 points to bring her career total to 1,008 and led the Lakers to a 55-28 Northeast Corner Conference victory.
“I didn’t even think it was going to happen a couple weeks ago,” she said. “I’ve been having some good games and after the last game, I was like, ‘Man, I gotta just buckle down, finish strong and get it on senior night.’ It was just really special for everyone because we’ve all been playing together for forever, so it’s just awesome.”
In addition to Hartsough, teammates Grace Iddings (6 points, 2 rebounds) and Alivia Rasler (4 points, 5 rebounds) were also recognized for senior night. Alongside Wallace’s free throws to open the game’s scoring, Iddings and Rasler scored in the first quarter to give the Lakers a 9-4 lead after the quarter.
“I’m going to miss those three,” Lakers coach Dale Gearheart said. “Peyton’s leadership. Grace’s leadership and energy. Alivia has stat lines that are amazing because she does something not every player does. She hits every category, steals, deflections, rebounds, assists and points, so we’re going to miss that where we have a player that does everything.”
Gearheart continued, “Those three, the things they do in practice, the things they do in the games, the things they talk about to their teammates and the JV (junior varsity) team. People are going to have to step up and get some leadership skills, and hopefully they’ll follow suit with those three.”
Eagles sophomore Brayleigh Moss (6 points, 6 rebounds) scored Fremont’s first points of the game at the 2:56 mark of the first, but most of Fremont’s scoring came at the hands of senior Natalie Gochenour, who finished with 18 points and nine rebounds and was 10-for-15 from the free-throw line.
Gochenour scored all of the points for the Eagles in the second and third quarters, and it wasn’t until the fourth when Moss would score again, along with Parnin (2 points) and freshman Willow Whittaker (2 points).
Parnin was one of the main factors for Hartsough’s early shooting struggles, being tasked as the main defender on her, which worked out for the better part of the first half.
Hartsough said it was a combination of Parnin’s defense and her shots not falling for her early slump, but also said she was excited and that her buzzer beater was the best way to hit the milestone.
The Lakers outscored Fremont 16-2 in the third quarter to lead 40-17 in a deficit the Eagles were unable to come back from.
Other scorers for the Lakers were junior Olivia Oman (9 points, 4 rebounds) and freshmen Dulce Canedo (5 points, 4 rebounds) and Katelyn Ryan (2 points).
In the junior varsity contest, the Lakers won 33-28 behind a game-high 13 points from sophomore Briana Poe and nine from freshman Arlene Thompson. Fremont freshman Willow Whittaker and junior Hallie Shrewsburg led the Eagles with eight points each.
Lakeland faces the winner of NorthWood and Wawasee in a semifinal game of Class 3A Sectional 20 at Fairfield Friday.
Fremont is off until Friday when they face the winner of Churubusco and Westview in a semifinal game of the Class 2A Sectional 35 at Central Noble.
