Golf
AHS girls edge Falcons for conference wins
ANGOLA — The Angola girls golf team defeated a pair of Northeast Corner Conference foes Tuesday, shooting a team score of 202 to best Fairfield (203) and Westview (254).
Hornets senior Teryn Stanley was medalist with a nine-hole score of 43. Fellow senior Maddie Herman shot a 49 while Katie Smith (55), Vicotria Miller (55) and Ann Reiniche (63) also scoring.
Tennis
Eagles fall to Knights
KENDALLVILLE — The Fremont boys tennis team lost in a 5-0 sweep to East Noble Tuesday.
The Eagle’s record now stands at 5-7 overall after the loss.
East Noble 5, Fremont 0
Singles — 1. Denton d. Bock 7-5, 6-1; 2. Ogle d. Miller 6-3, 6-1; 3. Bona d. Chillenski 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles — 1. Hesher-Bender d. Rutherford-Towns 6-3, 6-2; 2. Glass-Jollief d. Verdin-Hirschy 6-1, 6-0.
Soccer
Heights falls to Blazers
BUTLER — The Prairie Heights soccer team fell to Eastside, 5-0, in Tuesday’s NECC meetup.
The loss extended the Panthers’ winless start to the 2019 season. Heights currently sits at 0-6 overall and 0-4 in league play.
Volleyball 3A ranked Hornets trample over Falcons
ANGOLA — The Angola volleyball team continued its undefeated start to the season with a three-set win over Fairfield on Tuesday, 25-17, 25-22, 25-12.
The Hornets are next up Thursday, visiting West Noble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.