OSSIAN — Angola’s volleyball team to rallied to take the first set from Bellmont in the first semifinal of the Class 3A Norwell Regional Saturday morning. Then the seasoned Squaws sharpened up.
Bellmont continued to play terrific defense like it did in the first set and found openings more and more against the Hornet defense to run away with the victory, 21-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-16.
The Squaws were 28-5 before Saturday’s night regional final with NorthWood. Angola finished its season at 25-8.
“Bellmont is a program we aspire to be like,” Angola coach Lloy Ball said.
“They have four little girls that can pass and defend. They have two outsides that are capable and great middles. They have an historic winning program and we don’t.
“I’m proud of the season we have had. We just have to learn how to win.”
Much of the first set went back and forth. But the Hornets trailed 17-12 after they had a hitting error.
Angola ran off five straight points to tie it. Brea Harris had her second kill in the run to tie the set at 17.
The two teams exchanged side outs before Morgan Gaerte had a kill to give the Hornets a 19-18 lead.
The set tied two more times until Angola got two straight points to take a 22-20.
After a kill from Bellmont’s Jackie Sutter, the Hornets scored the final three points to win the set on kills from Gaerte and Harris followed by a Squaws spike that went long.
In the second set, AHS went on a 6-0 run to take a 7-3 lead. But Bellmont responded with an 8-0 run.
The Hornets ran off four straight points, capped by a Paige Franz ace, to tie it at 11.
After exchanging points, the Squaws had a 5-0 run to break a 12-12 tie and never lost control for the rest of the set. Six-foot-2 sophomore Delaney Lawson capped the run with a kill to put Bellmont up 17-12.
Bellmont started to take off in the middle of the third set. It made a run to take a 14-7 lead and kept rolling from there.
The Squaws scored the first four points in the fourth set and built a 6-1 lead. They maintained at least a four-point lead for the rest of the set to complete the victory.
“We became more predictable,” Ball said. “Their blocking knew where our attack was coming from. When things get tough, you fall back to what you know.”
Many of the leading players for the Hornets are underclassmen. Bellmont has six seniors who play key roles in middle hitters Saalfrank and Katelyn Rumschlag, outside hitter Avery Ball and back row specialists Paige Busick, Emma McMahon and Emma Mills.
Lloy Ball said that you are never too young to win. But he also said upperclassmen are important in key moments of a match or to pull a team together during tough times, like Bellmont had late in the first set and in the very early stages of the second set.
Seniors Heidi Faramelli, Grace Michael and Maddison Sulier played in their final matches for AHS Saturday.
“I appreciate those three girls,” Ball said. “Grace is a huge emotional leader for us. You can never say anything bad about Heidi. She’s one of the nicest girls in the world. Sulier never complained about playing time.
“We’ll look back and see what we need to improve on. We’re never going to have an easy path (in the postseason).”
