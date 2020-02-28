Prep Gymnastics Hornets top Cardinals
ANGOLA — Angola, ranked 15th in the state’s final coaches’ poll, ended its regular season with a victory over Coldwater, Michigan, 106.375-99.125, Monday night at Central Gym.
Hornet Ashtyn Evans was all-around medalist with 36.4. She won the uneven bars with 9.275 and was first in the floor exercise with 9.225.
Audrey Wilkinson won the vault for Angola with 9.425, and teammate Emma Schoenherr was first on the balance beam with 8.9.
Angola 106.375, Coldwater 99.125
Vault: 1. Wilkinson (A) 9.425, 2. Bussema (A) 9.125, 3. Ash. Evans (A) 9.1, 4. Schoenherr (A) 9.025, 5. L. Goodwin (C) 9, 6. M. Hantz (C) 8.75.
Uneven Bars: 1. Ash. Evans (A) 9.275, 2. Schoenherr (A) 8.625, 3t. Wilkinson (A) and Bussema (A) 8.175, 5. Travelbee (C) 8.15, 6. S. Allen (A) 7.675.
Balance Beam: 1. Schoenherr (A) 8.9, 2. Ash. Evans (A) 8.8, 3. Travelbee (C) 8.2, 4. Wilkinson (A) 8.05, 5. Bussema (A) 7.85, 6. Dudek (C) 7.8.
Floor Exercise: 1. Ash. Evans (A) 9.225, 2. L. Goodwin (C) 9, 3. Wilkinson (A) 8.925, 4. Bussema (A) 8.75, 5. L. Schoch (C) 8.65, 6. M. Hantz (C) 8.45.
All-Around: 1. Ash. Evans (A) 36.4, 2. Schoenherr (A) 34.65, 3. Wilkinson (A) 34.575, 4. Bussema (A) 33.9, 5. Travelbee (C) 32.8, 6. L. Goodwin (C) 32.55.
Golf
Junior registration available on line
AUBURN — PGA Junior League Golf will be offered at Bridgewater Golf Club this summer.
The program is run nationally by the PGA and will be offered in this area only at Bridgewater.
Girls and boys ages 7-13 interested in learning or playing golf can register on line at pgajrleague.com.
The program will run from late May through July.
