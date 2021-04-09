FREMONT — Fremont senior Halle Taner signed her letter of intent Friday to play golf at Indiana University South Bend.
A big influence on Taner choice to attend IU South Bend came from former teammate Kelsea Harris, who is a sophomore with the Titans.
“She is kind of like a big sister to me, and so I thought that was a great advantage,” Taner said. “Also, I have family there, it’s a cheaper choice and I can still carry on my golf career.”
With Harris on the team, Taner hopes the transition to college with be much easier.
“I think I’ll feel really comfortable. I think it will take a little time to adjust to everything, but I think I’ll be great friends with everybody,” Taner said.
The coach with the Titans, Drew Roop, envisions Taner being the team’s No. 5 golfer in her first year. But she’s hoping to improve her game and work her way up the lineup. Her biggest improvement needs to come with her approach on the course.
“I did a lot better last year with being positive, but I know I can be so much better,” Taner said.
Taner’s positivity was spread throughout the rest of the Fremont girls golf team, which made for a fun environment to play in.
“I think getting along with everybody. Every year, we had no drama and got along with everybody. It was like being with a family,” Taner said. “When we won the (NECC season title) and sectionals, everyone was jumping and hugging each other and crying a little bit, because we were so excited.”
Taner was a part of Fremont’s girls golf team that went 8-0 in the Northeast Corner Conference, winning the season championship, and she helped the Eagles with their first team sectional title as well.
She made the all-conference team after placing 12th at the NECC Tournament at Garrett Country Club. Taner carded a 93 at the East Noble Regional, and she finished the 2020 season with a 9-hole average of 44 and an 18-hole average of 96.
Taner plans on studying health science with the aspiration to become an occupational therapist.
