PIONEER, Ohio – Fremont was within striking distance for a half Friday night at North Central (Ohio). But North Central scored two touchdowns 1 minute, 43 seconds apart between an interception to take full control on its way to a 30-3 victory.
The Williams County Eagles really controlled the game with their running attack and defense. Fremont unofficially only had 35 yards of total offense and three first downs.
But the Steuben County Eagles (1-2) only trailed 8-0 at the half while gaining one total yard and one first down off a penalty in the first half. Fremont’s defense bent and did not break some and forced a turnover. North Central was also its own worst enemy with a slew of penalties.
North Central went from its 12-yard line to the Fremont 21 on the first drive of the game before FHS stopped the home team on downs. Then Gage Cope recovered an NC fumble in Fremont territory after the visiting Eagles went three and out.
After forcing Fremont three and out against, North Central scored at the 10:26 mark of the second quarter on a 14-yard touchdown run by senior Joey Burt and a two-point conversion run from senior Cam Laney.
The host Eagles gained breathing room in the middle of the third quarter. After forcing Fremont three and out to start the second half, North Central got a nice punt return and another 15 yards on an FHS penalty for a late hit out of bounds.
NC (2-1) went 51 yards in seven plays to score. A 20-yard Laney scamper set up a 1-yard TD run by Burt. Burt followed with a two-point run to put the Williams County Eagles up 16-0 with 6:04 left in the third quarter.
Laney intercepted a pass from Cope that was deflected on Fremont’s next offensive play from scrimmage. Three plays later, North Central found the end zone on a halfback pass from Laney to senior Ethan Beard covering 35 yards. Fremont stopped the home team from scoring two more points, but trailed 22-0 with 4:21 left.
Burt ran for around 140 yards, three touchdowns and two two-point conversion runs.
“We got to be better. But I give them credit. Thirty-three (Burt) and 22 (Laney) both ran hard. Seventy-one (senior lineman Cohen Meyers) gave us fits up front,” Fremont coach Trevor Thomas said. “Thirty-three is also a heckuva linebacker.
“We didn’t execute. We struggled to get going. We’re a much better team than what we looked like tonight.”
Fremont scored its only points on a 41-yard field goal by exchange student Vito Kregel with 7:34 left in the game.
FHS lost senior two-way leader Brody Foulk for the game early in the third quarter with what Thomas called a leg injury. At quarterback, Foulk reversed his field trying to avoid the North Central rush before getting tackled on a second down play. That is where the injury took place.
“We’ll find out more,” Thomas said. “We’ll pray hard tonight. His leadership on our team has a projective value times 10.”
Fremont will host Indianapolis Park Tudor this coming Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Max Mitchell Sports Complex. FHS added Park Tudor earlier this week after a scheduling dispute with Erie Mason (Mich.) forced that matchup to not take place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.