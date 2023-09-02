PIONEER, Ohio – Fremont was within striking distance for a half Friday night at North Central (Ohio). But North Central scored two touchdowns 1 minute, 43 seconds apart between an interception to take full control on its way to a 30-3 victory.

The Williams County Eagles really controlled the game with their running attack and defense. Fremont unofficially only had 35 yards of total offense and three first downs.

