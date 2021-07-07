ANGOLA — The Angola High School duo of Connor Tonkel and Drake Brown finished 32nd out of 311 teams in the High School Fishing World Finals last week at Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina.
“It was a good experience to be fishing around other well-rounded fishermen,” said Tonkel, who will be a senior at AHS beginning next month. “I really thank the community for backing us up and the sponsors for their help. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to do this.”
Tonkel said fishing Lake Hartwell was entirely different than finishing the lakes in and around Steuben County. That highly explains why he, Brown and their entourage arrived in South Carolina on June 26, four days before the High School Fishing National Championship began.
“Down there is completely different,” Tonkel said. “The lake is 56,000 acres and there were no weeds.
“We tried to find shallow water to fish in the first day (June 30) and it worked. The second day (last Thursday), we tried going shallow again and the fish were all gone. They drew water out of the dam and that drew the fish to deeper water.”
On the first day of fishing, Tonkel and Brown caught three fish with a combined weight of 8.7 pounds. That put them in 16th place in the national championship and 19th in the World Finals.
The Angola duo was unable to match that success on day two last Thursday. They tried to find other ways to catch bass, but only caught one fish that weighed 13 ounces.
Tonkel and Brown missed the National cut, but were still in action for the World Finals Friday. The three bass they kept weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, but it was not enough to make the final cut to fish on the World Finals’ final day on Saturday.
“That was a better than average bag, but it was not good enough,” Tonkel said. “We figured things out, but it was a little too late.”
The Tonkel-Brown partnership lasted for a couple of months and it produced a state championship. With Brown graduated, Tonkel is excited about competing for another state title with a new partner and is looking forward to helping the AHS fishing club grow.
“We’ve been friends for quite awhile,” Tonkel said of Brown. “We knew each other real good because our dads are good friends.”
Tonkel will play football for the Hornets this fall and is getting ready for the upcoming season. But he also looks forward to getting in a boat and fishing with any free time he has for the remainder of the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.