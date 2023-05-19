ANGOLA — Kadence Conrad has experienced a lot playing on a talented Angola High School volleyball team and playing for a volleyball icon in Lloy Ball.
After that, Conrad feels there is not much she can’t handle, and that includes an opportunity to play volleyball in college. She signed with Indiana Tech on May 12.
Conrad played a reserve role as a middle blocker for much of her three-year varsity career. She took on a bigger role as a senior last fall for Hornet team that went 31-1, won a Class 3A sectional championship and won Northeast Corner Conference regular season and tournament titles.
Conrad played in 83 of the Hornets’ 94 sets last season and had 68 kills, a .331 hitting percentage, 45 blocks (26 assists, 19 solos), 34 digs and a 90% serving percentage (63-70) with eight aces.
Conrad played in 212 sets in her Angola career, including 125 sets in her sophomore and junior seasons combined.
“The time came my senior season where it was my time to show up and show out,” Conrad said. “We played some of the toughest competition around and sometimes I outperformed them.
“Coach Ball made me very mentally tough. Team Pineapple made me work on my mental game. The assistant coaches were there for me on and off the court. The girls were more like family.”
There was a lot to like about Indiana Tech from Conrad’s standpoint. She is prepared to contribute in any way she can.
“It’s close to home. They have a new nursing program there,” Conrad said. “The small college experience really does it for me.
“I just have to continue to work hard and continue to be a supportive teammate.”
The Warrior women from Fort Wayne were really good in Matt Fishman’s first season as head coach. They were 28-8, 14-6 in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference, were runners-up in the WHAC Tournament and qualified for the NAIA Tournament.
Indiana Tech lost in five sets to Cornerstone (Mich.) on the Golden Eagles’ home floor in Grand Rapids, Mich., in the WHAC Tournament championship match, then was swept at Midland (Neb.) in its first NAIA tournament match.
Fishman was an assistant coach for both Trine University volleyball teams in the 2021-22 academic year.
