FREMONT — Prairie Heights used a balanced attack and did all the little things right on the defensive end in order to break out of its two-game losing streak — the Panthers’ longest such stretch of the season — Friday night.
Mike Perkins tallied team highs in points (14) and rebounds (8), Brandon Christlieb added 13 points while Ethan Hoover netted seven points and five assists as Heights routed Fremont, 70-24.
Heights (13-3, 6-1 NECC) held advantages in rebounds, paint points and outscored the Eagles 21-0 off of turnovers in the contest as Fremont was often overwhelmed and never found offensive rhythm against a well-prepared Panthers defense which forced 15 turnovers in the game.
Nick Miller’s six points were a team high for the Eagles (7-7, 3-5) who were held to just 23% shooting (9-of-38) from the field, and 19% from 3-point range (5-of-26). Kameron Colclasure and Ethan Bock scored five points each while Logan Brace grabbed eight rebounds to lead all players.
The Eagles stayed within striking distance early, despite a sizable advantage on the boards in favor of the Panthers. After falling behind 12-3, Fremont scored the next four points to draw within five early in the second quarter with Heights center Elijah Malone (9 points, 3 rebounds and 5 blocks) on the bench. Malone returned after the stretch, though, and Heights outscored Fremont 17-5 over the remainder of the period and never looked back.
The win was a much-needed boon for Heights’ hopes of reclaiming its lead atop the Northeast Corner Conference standings. The victory moved the Panthers up to second place after Central Noble’s loss to Churubusco, with Westview (12-3, 7-1) a game ahead.
Fremont maintained its spot in eighth place after West Noble fell to Fairfield in double overtime.
Prairie Heights resumes play on Thursday, visiting Central Noble in what will be a key matchup in deciding the final pecking order in the conference standings (Heights fell to the Cougars, 76-70, in the NECC tournament).
Fremont is back on the court this afternoon, playing a non-conference game against Lakewood Park at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis at 1:30 p.m.
