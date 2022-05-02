FREMONT — Coming off a long week in the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament resulting in a runner-up finish and eight-game winning streak being snapped, the Fremont Eagles baseball team came back home Monday afternoon looking to get back into the win column at Bethany Christian’s expense.
Cayden Hufnagle (2-0), one of two freshmen on Fremont’s varsity roster, helped the Eagles accomplish that goal by nearly pitching a perfect game in an 11-0 victory over the Bruins in five innings.
“He’s maybe thrown five or six innings this year,” Fremont coach Justin Bock said. “Tonight was his first extended start where he’s thrown more than about 30 pitches.”
Hufnagle finished the game throwing a total of 69 pitches, 46 of which were strikes leading to seven strikeouts. He only put two runners on base, with both hits coming in the final inning.
Bock said that Hufnagle had arm surgery about a year and a half ago and hasn’t pitched in travel ball for about two years.
“We knew coming in that he’s a guy that, in the future, will be one of our better pitchers,” Bock said. “He’s probably going to be out ace the next few years. Cayden’s a kid who you’re going to hear a lot of in the next few years.”
After a quick 1-2-3 half of the first inning by the Eagles (11-3) defense to start the game and a couple successful bunts by Eagles players Corbin Beeman (1-for1, 1 run) and Ethan Bock (1-for-3, 1 run, 1 run batted in), Fremont took an early 1-0 lead after a ground out by Jacob Wagner (1-for-2, 1 run, 2 RBIs, 1 base on balls) scored Beeman from third.
After another quick inning on defense, senior right fielder Remy Crabill (1-for-1, 1 HR, 3 runs, 1 RBI, 1 BB) led off the second inning for the Eagles with a home run to right field, his second of the season to put Fremont up 2-0. They added four more runs, three of them coming from doubles by Nick Miller (1-for-3, 2 RBIs) and Wagner and the other coming off a fielder’s choice by Bock.
The Bruins (5-7) went three up, three down once again in the top of the third, leading to the Eagles taking advantage by having Crabill score on a wild pitch to lead it 7-0.
In the bottom of the fourth, Gabel Pentecost (2-for-3, 1 run, 2 RBIs) singled on a line drive to right field to score Wagner and Conner Trobaugh, followed by Colten Guthrie (1-for-2, 1 run, 1 RBI) hitting a sacrifice fly to right to score Pentecost to put Fremont up 10-0. The final run came across when Crabill again scored on a passed ball.
The quick victory for Fremont gives them momentum for the week as they host Churubusco tonight and Fairfield on Thursday before traveling to New Haven for a double header.
“Last week was a fun and exciting week to get to the NECC championship game,” Bock said. “But if you dwell on the excitement of last week and don’t turn around, this could be a really long week. Tonight was good for us to come out and play a fairly clean game and it gave us a chance to refocus.”
