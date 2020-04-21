ANGOLA — This is just a continuation of what Brandon Appleton needs to finish in Angola.
The Metropolitan Schools of Steuben County approved Appleton to be the next Angola boys basketball coach on Tuesday night, which also means he is leaving his post as the girls basketball coach.
Appleton takes over the boys program that was 14-9 last season and went through a coaching change with seven games left in the regular season after Ed Bentley resigned. Josh Sheets finished out the rest of the season and went 4-4.
The boys job was an opportunity that Appleton never thought would come open, and he felt like he was getting to the point in his life where he was putting down some roots.
“I honestly didn't think the boys opportunity would ever come for me because I figured Ed would have been there for the next 20 years, and I would have stayed on the girls side. We would have just kept doing what we were doing,” Appleton said. “There's no doubt that was something I had kind of let go because I realized that won't become an opportunity for me because it would force me to move my family.”
Appleton and his wife Sarah have lived in Auburn for six or seven years but are actively looking for a place in Angola. He wants to live there so his two boys, Cain and Bryce, can graduate from Angola.
He said he wants all of this to happen because he left the community of Angola once before and didn't like the way he left.
“Back in my days of a college student at Tri-State (now Trine) I wasn't the best student-athlete, I wasn't the best student. I could've done things a lot better. I felt when I left Angola then after I graduated, I felt like I didn't do things the right way,” Appleton said. “I remember when I took over the girls I felt like just being back in Angola and finishing up some of those loose ends was something that I was meant to do. This is just a continuation of that in my mind. I want to continue to push Angola sports to the highest level possible.”
Appleton has been the girls basketball coach for six years and went 111-40 during that span. He led the girls to a pair of conference regular season championships, two NECC tournament titles and a sectional title in 2019.
He said he's learned a great deal from other Angola coaches like Bentley, football coach Andy Thomas and volleyball coach Lloy Ball while watching how they run their programs from afar.
Appleton met with his girls team on Tuesday night before the announcement of his decision was released. He said in the virtual meeting there were some laughs shared and some tears, which made it difficult for him to make the switch.
“I think anyone who knows me or sees me in how I coach the girls, I hope they see the love that I have for them,” Appleton said. “I know the girls understand that. That's great. But I think a lot of people if they watch many of our games, they see how passionate I am for those kids.”
He hopes to meet with the girls one last time as a group when the stay-at-home order is lifted. He also knows whoever takes over the girls program, is going to be in a pretty good place.
“Somebody is going to take over a Miss Basketball candidate and what I felt like was going to be a talented team,” Appleton said. “They are starting to become very committed to basketball and really having a lot of fun with it, which to me is most important.”
Before he took over the Angola girls, Appleton was a boys assistant coach at Indianapolis Scecina. But it was before then and even before his playing days at Tri-State, that was he was inspired in the way he wants coach boys basketball.
It came from his high school playing days at Peru.
“It's kind of one of those bucket list things. Something that I've always wondered. From people around the game, I still think my high school boys team that I played on in Peru still holds the record for most points scored in a season and most points scored per game,” Appleton said. “It was a fun time, and I think basketball has kind of gotten away from putting up big numbers and scoring a lot. It's always been one of those things and can we be successful on the boys side with it. Either way, I want to continue with what Ed's done. He's built a great program.”
Running up the score was not something Bentley did while at Angola. In fact, it was quite the opposite with defense at the forefront. He said changes within the program will depend on the kids.
“I like to let the kids have a little say in what they want to do. Now, are they going to be mirror images with what I did with the girls and what we're going to do with the boys? Probably not. But there will definitely be some things in how we pressure the basketball defensively and how we push the pace a little bit more,” Appleton said.
He said it won't change overnight. It took him a few of years to get the girls program where it was winning 20 games a season. He's expecting to take some lumps the first year with the boys.
Give Appleton time. He's proven he can create a winning program. Now, he's going to try to continue that with a new one.
