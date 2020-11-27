SYRACUSE — Wawasee’s zone and pressure on defense was too much for Prairie Heights to handle in a 57-43 loss to the Warriors on Friday night.
Seth Troyer had 14 points to lead Heights but fouled he out with 2:50 left in the fourth quarter, as he was starting to heat up. Isaiah Malone reached double digits with 10 points. Chase Bachelor chipped in six, and Colton Penick added five.
The Warriors (1-0) were led by Keaton Dukes, who was a killer in transition early on, finishing with 24 points.
Dukes scored the last five points of the first quarter, including a three to close out the period to give Wawasee a 10-7 lead.
Prairie Heights never led in the contest but never let the lead get too far out of reach for the first three quarters.
After the Warriors went up 14-7 early in the second quarter, Logan Hamilton hit a jumper followed by a pair of free throws each from Leyton Byler and Malone made it 16-13 with 2:16 remaining in the first half.
Wawasee finished the half on an 8-2 run, which included a putback from Dukes then a steal from him followed by another transition bucket to make it 24-15 at the break.
Hamilton drilled the first three-pointer of the night for Heights 45 seconds into the third quarter. The Panthers struggled from long range all night.
After a floater from Troyer, Dukes was at it again in on the fast break. Ethan Carey came up with a steal and found Dukes for the easy score on the other end.
Then, the pace of the game came to a screeching halt as both teams entered the bonus. In the final two minutes of the third quarter, nine free throws were taken and only three were made.
Bachelor cut the lead back to single digits briefly, 33-24, after a steal, but the Warriors pushed it back to 11 off a transition score from Caden Welty in the closing seconds of the period. Welty finished with nine points.
Wawasee extended its lead to as many as 15 points early in the fourth quarter.
Halfway through the quarter, Troyer started to rack up points quickly for the visitors. He hit 1-of-2 free throws after a technical foul was called on the Warriors’ Grant Brooks. Troyer hit two more free tosses 10 seconds later then scored off a steal by Penick to make it a 10-point game with three minutes left.
After Troyer fouled out, the Warriors scored the next five points from the free-throw line to push the lead back to 15, which was too much for the Panthers to overcome.
Prairie Heights host Garrett tonight as part of a girls-boys doubleheader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.