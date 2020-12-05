LAGRANGE — Bailey Hartsough’s little sister broke out on Saturday night.
Sophomore point guard Peyton Hartsough had 20 points to lead the Lakeland Lakers to a 55-30 girls basketball victory over Fremont in their Northeast Corner Conference opener.
Hartsough started out with eight points in the opening quarter to help Lakeland to a 14-8 lead after eight minutes.
Hartsough ended up 6-of-11 from the floor, including 3-of-8 from three-point range, and made 5-of-7 free throws. She also had four steals, three assists and three rebounds.
“It was the best she shot all season,” Lakers coach Dale Gearheart said. “We knew it was coming. She’s been doing it in practice.”
Hartsough solidified the team in the second half of last season when she took over at the point. Lakeland won 14 out of its last 17 games last season.
On Saturday, the Lakers (5-2, 1-0 NECC) built their lead up to eight early in the second quarter. Fremont got within three before Lakeland went on a 9-1 run to take a 25-14 lead.
The Eagles never threatened the rest of the way in their first game since Nov. 14 due to being in COVID-19 quarantine.
Fremont seniors Katie Berlew and Eva Foulk made their 2020-21 debuts after being in two different stretches of quarantine. This is their first seasons playing an important varsity role. Berlew had six points, six rebounds and two blocked shots. Foulk had five points and two rebounds.
The Eagles (0-4, 0-2) had 24 turnovers and Bailey Hartsough led the Lakers’ defensive efforts in the second half. Hartsough had 13 of her 17 points in the final 16 minutes. She also had seven rebounds, six steals and three assists in the contest.
“Our 1-3-1 helped get us into passing lanes,” Gearheart said.
“We’re really unselfish. This is a fun team to coach.”
Sophomore Faith Riehl added eight points for Lakeland. Ella Lewin grabbed four rebounds.
Jada Rhonehouse led the Eagles with 11 points and two steals.
