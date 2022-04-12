ALBION — The Fremont Eagles baseball team picked up their Northeast Corner Conference and regular season win Tuesday night, defeating Central Noble 10-0 in six innings, led behind a no-hitter and six strikeouts from pitcher Gabel Pentecost. He gave up two walks and a Cougar hitter reached on an error, though Pentecost pitched to just 19 batters with a minimum of 18 across six innings.
Pentecost also had a home run on the first pitch of the game to go along with two RBIs. Nick Miller (1 run) and Ethan Bock (2 runs) both led the Eagles (1-1, 1-0 NECC) in hitting at 2-for-3 with an RBI each. Corbin Beeman added two runs for Fremont and Remy Crabill had three RBIs.
“It’s kind of a special night where you lead off first pitch of the game and hit a homerun to dead center,” Fremont coach Justin Bock said. “And then you follow that up by going six innings of no-hit ball and get that with the win on top of that. To come out and play pretty clean is a huge boost for us after not having played for over a week.”
Cade Weber picked up the loss at the mound for the Cougars (0-3, 0-1 NECC), giving up five runs in five hits, striking out three and walking one in three innings of action.
Softball
Fremont 7, Central Noble 5
For the first time since the 2018-19 season, the Fremont softball team is 4-0.
In order to do that, the Eagles (1-0 NECC) had to defeat Central Noble on the road, a team who had just last season defeated them 30-1.
That was surely on the mind of Fremont, who led by 5-0 in the second inning and withstood a late Cougars rally in the fifth to hang on to win its first NECC game of the season.
The Eagles opened the game up to lead 2-0 after a walk to Khloe Glendening, a hit by pitch to Kate Gannon and a bunt single by Jada Rhonehouse loaded the bases, before a two runs-batted-in single to shallow right field by Sydney Hinchliffe brought Glendening and Gannon home.
In the home half of the first, it was Rhonehouse retiring the first three Cougars hitters in center field, catching fly balls from Central Noble’s Avery Deter and Kennedy Vice, though would throw out Ashleigh Gray at first on Vice’s hit as she failed to tag up.
The second inning was highlighted by a three-run home run by Gannon to left field with two outs, bringing in teammates Sammy Meyers and Glendening to go up 5-0. The Cougars got a run back in the bottom half after a single to right field by Kelsey Egolf scored Haddi Hile.
A couple of scoreless innings ensued before Fremont added a run in the top of the fifth, After Fremont added a run in the top of the fifth, the Cougars added four during their time at the plate, kicked off by a walk to Avery Deter and a bunt single by Gray.
A double to left field by Libby Goldey brought Deter around to score and send Gray to third, followed by another double from Hile to left to score Gray and Goldey. Hile scored after the third double in a row from the Cougars, the last one hit by Egolf to shallow right to just trail by one. The inning would finally end on a ground out to shortstop from starting pitcher Kensyngtin Kimmel.
The Cougars (1-2, 0-1 NECC) had a chance to tie in the bottom of the seventh with two outs with runners (Vice and Kyleigh Egolf) on second and third, though Fremont starting pitcher Hinchliffe would strike out Kelsey Egolf for the third out and the complete game win.
