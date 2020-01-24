LAGRANGE – Junior Brayden Bontrager moved closer to 1,000 career points with 31 points Friday night to lead Lakeland to a 70-32 victory over Hamilton in a Northeast Corner Conference boys basketball contest.
Bontrager had 24 points in the first half to help the Lakers build a 37-16 halftime lead. He made some free throws in the fourth quarter to have his first 30-point game as a prep cager.
Bontrager has 983 points. His next chance to reach the 1,000-point milestone is next Friday night on his home court when Lakeland takes on Garrett to cap off a varsity doubleheader on the Lakers’ Hall of Fame Night.
Lakeland (5-8, 3-3 NECC) jumped out to a 21-9 lead after one quarter last night against Hamilton (0-13, 0-6). Lakers coach Nick Burlingame liked how his team went about its business.
“I was just pleased with our focus for 32 minutes,” Burlingame said. “We needed to play hard for 32 minutes and play disciplined for 32 minutes and I thought we did that.”
The Lakers also had eight points from Bracey Shepherd, seven from Braden Yoder and six from freshman Ben Keil. Keil has come back from a sprained ankle suffered early in the season in a junior varsity game and is now the first varsity player off the bench.
“Bracey, I just love that kid,” Burlingame said. “This is his first year of varsity basketball and did not play last year. He works hard. He’s a student of the game and is explosive off the dribble. He’s turning himself into an all-conference player. We’re very fortunate he’s a part of the program again.”
Burlingame appreciated how his young team has grown and competed this season. Lakeland only has two seniors. Yoder is one of them and is only in his second year with the program after transferring from Northridge.
“We’ve lost a lot of close games and have a lot of challenges left on our road. But credit to our guys for bringing it every day,” Burlingame said. “They have great attitudes. We’re just learning how to win and it takes awhile.”
Ty Ritter had nine points and Caleb Creager scored eight for the Marines. Isiah Geiselman had six points and Eli McNaughton scored five.
Hamilton travels to Bethany Christian today. They will play around 5:30 p.m. after the girls’ contest between the two schools.
Westview 74, Fairfield 58
In Benton, Charlie Yoder had a triple-double with 26 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists to lead the Warriors (10-3, 5-1).
Westview led 18-5 after a quarter, but the Falcons (4-9, 3-2) battled the rest of the way after the slow start. Owen Miller had 29 points for Fairfield.
West Noble 67, Fremont 49
In Ligonier, the Eagles (6-6, 2-4) fought back, but the Chargers (5-7, 2-4) pulled away in the fourth quarter by outscoring Fremont 24-9.
Girls Basketball
Fairfield 58, Westview 41
The Warriors (3-17, 0-9) played the Falcons tough in the first half to start the varsity doubleheader at Fairfield.
Brooke Sanchez paced the Falcons (13-8, 6-3) with 15 points. Kate Welsh had 13 points and three assists for Westview, and Gloria Miller had 12 points and six rebounds.
