KENDALLVILLE — Both Angola swim teams defeated East Noble Thursday at the Cole Center Family YMCA.
The Hornet girls won 104-79 while the boys were victorious 105-67. It was senior night for the Knights.
The Angola girls swept all three relays and were dominant in the individual races.
Frances Krebs won the 200-yard freestyle with a time 2 minutes, 8.66 seconds, edging her teammate Taylor Shelburne by .11 seconds. Krebs also placed first in the 100 butterfly at 1:05.41. Shelburne won 100 free in 59.54.
Brooke Shelburne took first in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:28.76, then she touched the wall first in the 500 free in 5:55.53.
Ella Sears was the quickest in the 50 free in 25.95, was victorious in the 100 backstroke at 1:04.01.
The 100 breaststroke was the only race won by the East Noble girls, and it was Khloe Pankop in a time of 1:18.70 for first.
The Knights’ Meagan Kabrich placed second in the 200 individual medley, Corinne Wells took second in the 50 free and 100 free and Paige Anderson finished second in the 100 backstroke.
East Noble’s Lily Meyer was the top diver of the evening with a total tally of 238.45 points.
On the boys side, the Hornets won two freestyle relay races, and the Knights won the 200 medley relay.
Angola’s Ethan Sanders won the 200 freestyle in 1:58.31, and Ethan Bussema took first in the 200 IM at 2:21.83. Oliver Koch beat out his teammate Vaughn Cooper by .38 seconds for first in the 100 fly. Bussema also won the 100 breaststroke at 1:08.03.
The Hornets’ Marcus Miller finished with a time of 53.25 to win the 100 free. He also won the 50 free in 24.34. Ethan Sanders took first in the 500 free at 5:23.01.
The Knights’ lone individual win on the boys side came when Nathan Richards finished in a time of 1:05.49 for first in 100 backstroke.
Jack Bolinger placed second in the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke. Hunter Cole finished second in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle. Owen Chambers took second in the 500 freestyle.
East Noble’s Owen Fleck was the lone diver the boys side and finished with a score of 236.95.
