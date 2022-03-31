ANGOLA — Fresh off of winning her second straight uneven bars title at the 2022 IHSAA Gymnastics State Finals just under three weeks ago, Angola senior Ashtyn Evans will be making a slight adjustment to a new sport at the college level after putting pen to paper Wednesday afternoon.
Evans signed to Frostburg State University, a NCAA Division II program in Frostburg, Maryland, with the intent to compete in acrobatics and tumbling for the Bobcats.
She will be a part of just the third recruiting class for the team, as the program is still in its infancy stages after becoming a varsity sport at the school beginning in the 2020-21 season.
“I've known since around Christmas that I was going to Frostburg State,” Evans said. "So it's a very exciting and happy feeling to officially sign papers and say that I'm going there."
Acrobatics and tumbling is slightly different from gymnastics in that it is a a team sport and takes similar disciplines involved in gymnastics and spreads them across six events: Compulsory, Acro, Pyramid, Toss, Tumbling and Team Event.
Evans acknowledged the differences between the two but is excited to try something new. She said that with the change, she'll need to trust herself more.
"You have people that are going to be throwing and catching you," Evans said.
"And then you're tumbling on a harder floor than you're used to in gymnastics. So it's more about trusting yourself and what you're able to do."
Evans also received interest from Adrian, Coker and Belmont Abbey, but ultimately chose the Bobcats for both the community and team.
"The community is very supportive of all the sports that go on there and when I met the team they were always supportive, nice and were always there for each other," Evans said. "I also enjoyed Coach Katie Nunley because she is very understanding of things that are going on in your life."
In her senior season with the Hornets gymnastics program, Evans also set the school record on the uneven bars with a score of 9.800 while tying the record on the balance beam with a score of 9.700. She was also named to the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Academic All-State team recently.
Evans credits her coaches and parents, Misti and Kadish Evans, for getting her where she is today.
"They've coached me for 11 years maybe," Evans said. "They have been taking me to all of the college visits. They're very supportive and have been by my side through this whole thing."
Holding back tears, Misti said how much Ashtyn has meant for the Hornets program.
"It's going to be hard to lose her," she said. "It's been a great four years and she's done a lot for the program, but I'm super excited for her that she gets to keep moving on and doing what she loves and that this isn't the end for her."
Misti added that gymnastics has helped Ashtyn to be more organized and goal-oriented, but the biggest benefit for her has been being able to help others.
"She's always looking to help coach someone or give them a different idea of how to do a skill in the gym if they have a mental block," Misti said. "She's a very good teammate and I'm hoping that she takes that on to Frostburg and that she can carry that onto her next team."
Kadish said that while he and Misti are proud of Ashtyn for all the hard work and dedication she has put towards her craft, it will be nice to enjoy watching her compete just as parents.
"When you're coaching as a parent, it's hard to separate the two, so it'd be nice just to enjoy and watch," he said. "We'll probably have some pointers on the side as we're still coaches, but it'd be nice not have the pressure that coaching has and all that that goes with it."
While enrolled at Frostburg State, Evans will be studying elementary education.
