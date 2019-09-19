ANGOLA — Four different West Noble players scored a goal in Thursday’s Northeast Corner Conference Tournament semifinal match against Angola, pushing the Chargers to a 4-0 win over the Hornets.
Sophomores Henry Torres, Julio Macias, Nestor Gutierrez and senior Manuel Salazar all scored, highlighting the versatility of a West Noble attack that head coach Abel Zamarripa said is finally starting to come into its own.
“Early in the season we were leaning heavily on Henry and Diego Flores for our scoring,” Zamarripa said, “but as the season has gone on we’ve had others step up and it makes us a much more complete team.”
Zamarripa credited his midfielders as the position group that has taken the biggest leap. Players such as Gutierrez, who had little scoring responsibility early on, have become much more aggressive in the attack, and it showed against the Hornets, when the sophomore scored the game’s first goal three minutes in, capitalizing on an Angola mistake to gain possession and score.
Torres and Macias added goals two minutes apart later in the half, the final score from Macias coming with 9:27 remaining, to give West Noble a 3-0 lead at the break.
It was a slow start for the Chargers, who recorded only two shots on goal through the first 20 minutes of the game, but ended the half outshooting Angola 5-0.
“They definitely had a game plan and executed it well,” Zamarripa said.
Added Angola coach Brandon Appleton: “We told (the players) before the first half, we really didn’t care if (West Noble) got the ball past midfield, we were just going to make it really hard for them to get a goal.
“There were some bad bounces that made us change our plans late in the first half, but credit to our boys, they’re believing.”
The Hornets carried much of that momentum into the final 40 minutes, when they recorded six shots on goal to three by the Chargers. Junior forward Leo Lozano Vargas, whom Appleton describes only as feisty, scored the home team’s lone goal with 25:54 remaining.
Salazar netted the final score of the contest with 18:48 left to play.
West Noble advanced to Saturday’s tournament championship game with the win. The Chargers have yet to lose a conference game this season, and entered the tournament as the favorite to hoist the trophy.
Said Zamarripa, if his team is to do so, it’ll have to have the right mindset.
“Tournament time is so much different than regular season games,” he said, “and that’s just what I’ve been telling them. You can’t have an off night. You have to bring it every single game or else you go home.
“That’s how we need to approach this game.”
