FREMONT — On Monday night, Fremont looked like a team that had just made a deep tourney run the week before, and had to turn around and play again on short rest.
The Eagles committed 23 turnovers and struggled through large stretches of sloppy, uneven play. But it was still enough — thanks to a lock-down defensive effort — to get the win, 55-21, over the visiting Canterbury Cavaliers.
Senior point guard Grace Schmucker led the effort, setting a new program record for steals in a game along the way. Schmucker pickpocketed Cavalier players 12 times in the contest as the Eagles forced Canterbury into 33 total turnovers.
Schmucker intercepted a pass with under two minutes to play for the record 11th steal, breaking the former mark of 10 set during the 2008-09 season.
“I took her out a couple times, and she wasn’t too happy,” said Fremont coach Scott Sprague. “She knew she was getting close, and she wanted that record bad. That’s just Gracie, defense has always been her favorite part of the game, and when she sets her mind on something, she is going to do it.”
Junior Eva Foulk was responsible for eight more, as Fremont limited the Cavs to just 22 shot attempts. They made six of them for a 27-percent clip from the field.
Senior forward Maddie Beeman led the scoring effort with 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including 5-of-5 inside the 3-point arc, while Sam Kuhn added 11 points and a team-high four rebounds. Foulk contributed eight points in the win.
Despite the sloppy play, the Eagles quickly jumped out to an 11-0 lead in the first quarter, and never led by less than 10 points the rest of the way. That edge extended to 22 points at the half, and to 30-plus in the third and fourth quarters.
The win put the Eagles back above .500 on the season (10-9), and was the team’s sixth victory in its last eight games.
Fremont is back on the court Wednesday, visiting Allen County Athletic Conference Tournament champion Woodlan.
