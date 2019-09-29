BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Eastside’s defense held Prairie Heights to just 75 yards of total offense in a dominating 42-7 Northeast Corner Conference Small Division win Saturday.
The game was one of many area contests postponed Friday by lightning and heavy rain.
Prairie Heights quarterback Ethan Hoover ran for a 75-yard touchdown when he called his own number late with 2 minutes, 34 seconds left in the game. Hunter Allen added the extra-point kick.
The Blazers’ varsity defense maintained relentless pursuit of Hoover the whole game, recording four sacks and forcing five first-half punts by the Panthers.
Eastside (4-2 overall, 2-0 in NECC play) ran for 212 yards as a team, led by Matt Firestine’s 17 rushes for 108 yards and one score. Dax Holman added 69 yards on nine attempts and two scores.
Quarterback Laban Davis completed 13-of-20 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns. He added 37 yards on the ground. Wade Miller caught six passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Phoenix Smyth caught three passes for 55 yards and one TD.
After the teams traded interceptions on their opening possessions — Lane Burns doing the honors for Eastside and Storm Chaffee picking one off for the Panthers — the Blazers went to work on their second possession.
Firestine ran 17 yards for one first down and Holman added 10 for another. Miller made a nice diving catch for 19 yards to the four, where Firestine scored with 4:01 left in the opening quarter.
Smyth sacked Hoover for a loss on Prairie Heights’ next possession, forcing a punt.
Starting near midfield, Davis completed two passes to Smyth and one to Miller. Firestine added another big gain on the ground before Miller caught an 8-yard touchdown pass early in the second. Jaiden Baker’s extra-point kick made it 14-0 Blazers.
Prairie Heights didn’t have an answer for Eastside’s sustained defensive pressure and punted from deep in its own territory to start the second.
The Blazers needed one play — a 34-yard pass from Davis to Miller — to find the end zone. Baker’s kick made it 21-0 with 10:32 left in the half.
The visitors added one more score before the half, a 33-yard pass from Davis to Smyth for a 28-0 lead.
After Eastside’s Holman ran for a 26-yard score midway through the third, the extra point making it a 35-yard margin, the rest of the contest was played under a running clock.
Each team scored once under that format, with Holman going in from 5 yards out with 4:15 to play and Hoover’s long TD run two minutes later.
Hoover finished with 62 yards rushing on 10 attempts.
The Panthers (1-5 overall, 0-3 in NECC play), visit Angola Friday. Eastside travels to Fremont for another divisional game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.