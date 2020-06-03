ANGOLA — The Trine mens’ American Collegiate Hockey Association D2 hockey team named Chase Munroe as its next head coach on Tuesday.
“I could not be more excited to join the Trine athletics community,” Munroe said in a statement. “The culture within the athletic department and the family-oriented feeling from staff has made this an easy decision.”
He’s a graduate of Miami of Ohio with a degree in sports leadership and management. Munroe was the goaltender for the RedHawks varsity team for two seasons.
Munroe was the head coach for the Miami University of Ohio club hockey program last season. He also served as the undergraduate assistant coach for the varsity hockey team. Munroe was also the volunteer youth coach for the Miami RedHawks Youth Hockey program since 2016.
“As a coach, I will strive every day to make these young men into the best version of themselves,” Munroe said, “I look forward to continuing the winning tradition of Trine’s club hockey program.”
In their first three seasons, the Trine ACHA D2 hockey team has qualified for three straight national tournaments. Last season, the Thunder were 19-12-1 and picked up two wins in the regional tournament to qualify for nationals.
