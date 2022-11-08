HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Both Trine University basketball teams were picked to finish second in their respective Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association preseason coaches polls. which were released on Tuesday.
Both Thunder teams received one first-place vote from Hope. Both Hope teams were unanimous favorites to win the conference. Coaches were not allowed to pick their own teams.
In both polls, Calvin was picked third and Albion was picked fourth.
Both Thunder teams were hit hard by graduation and opened their seasons at home Tuesday. The Trine women still have several contributors returning from last year’s team that went to the NCAA Division III Final Four.
The Thunder women defeated Benedictine (Ill.) 77-34 Tuesday evening at MTI Center in Angola. The Trine men played Manchester to complete the Community Night doubleheader. A story on that game will be online at kpcnews.com.
2022 MIAA Preseason
Basketball Polls
WOMEN
1. Hope (8 first-place votes) 8 points, 2. Trine (1 first-place vote) 16, 3. Calvin 25, 4. Albion 27, 5. Alma 34, 6. Saint Mary’s 46, 7. Adrian 47, 8. Olivet 57, 9. Kalamazoo 64.
MEN
1. Hope (7 first-place votes) 7 points, 2. Trine (1 first-place vote) 15, 3. Calvin 17, 4. Albion 25, 5. Olivet 36, 6. Adrian 37, 7. Kalamazoo 38, 8. Alma 49.
