Trine's Alyssa Argyle vs. Benedictine (Ill.)

Trine University senior guard Alyssa Argyle looks to pass the ball inside during the Thunder’s 2022-23 season opener against Benedictine (Ill.) at the MTI Center Tuesday night.

 David Vantress

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Both Trine University basketball teams were picked to finish second in their respective Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association preseason coaches polls. which were released on Tuesday.

Both Thunder teams received one first-place vote from Hope. Both Hope teams were unanimous favorites to win the conference. Coaches were not allowed to pick their own teams.

In both polls, Calvin was picked third and Albion was picked fourth.

Both Thunder teams were hit hard by graduation and opened their seasons at home Tuesday. The Trine women still have several contributors returning from last year’s team that went to the NCAA Division III Final Four.

The Thunder women defeated Benedictine (Ill.) 77-34 Tuesday evening at MTI Center in Angola. The Trine men played Manchester to complete the Community Night doubleheader. A story on that game will be online at kpcnews.com.

2022 MIAA Preseason

Basketball Polls

WOMEN

1. Hope (8 first-place votes) 8 points, 2. Trine (1 first-place vote) 16, 3. Calvin 25, 4. Albion 27, 5. Alma 34, 6. Saint Mary’s 46, 7. Adrian 47, 8. Olivet 57, 9. Kalamazoo 64.

MEN

1. Hope (7 first-place votes) 7 points, 2. Trine (1 first-place vote) 15, 3. Calvin 17, 4. Albion 25, 5. Olivet 36, 6. Adrian 37, 7. Kalamazoo 38, 8. Alma 49.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.