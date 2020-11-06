ANGOLA — When Trine’s athletic plans fall through in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, they call Adrian. Or so it seems.
The Thunder hockey teams have called upon Adrian to play games to replace postponements and cancellations in their abbreviated non-conference fall schedule. Trine men’s basketball Brooks Miller gave his former assistant coach Kyle Lindsay a call within a half hour of Manchester canceling on the Thunder Thursday afternoon.
The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference recently mandated that teams can not play games in separate gyms on consecutive days. So Manchester chose to play at Adrian today instead of playing at Trine on Friday evening.
The Thunder got to play Friday and made plays down the final stretch to defeat the defending Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament champion Bulldogs 66-59.
“First of all, thank you to Coach Lindsay, Coach (Trine athletic director Matt) Land and Adrian athletic director Mike Duffy for making this game happen,” Miller said. “We’re like brothers-in-arms with Adrian.
“We’re taking it day-by-day. We’re enjoying the chance to compete,” Miller added. “All our administration, game management staff are ready to go on the fly. Our young men are invested in doing what they love to do and are making sacrifices. My wife (Trine vice president of administration/chief of staff Gretchen) and I are blessed by the opportunities provided for us at this great university.”
The Bulldogs kept the game tight throughout with three-point shooting. They were 9-of-25 from beyond the arc.
But Trine was better down the stretch to get the win.
Junior Nick Bowman made steals on consecutive possessions and they turned into points to push a 1-point Thunder lead to five. Bowman scored on a breakaway layup off the first steal, then East Noble graduate Brent Cox was fouled and made two free throws off the second steal to put Trine up 56-51 with 5 minutes, 28 seconds left.
Cox scored five straight points to help the Thunder build a 59-53 lead with 4:22 left. Then junior Aiden Warzecha made a couple of buckets to lift the Thunder to a 63-55 advantage with under two minutes left.
“These guys are unselfish, and I don’t just mean by how they share the basketball,” Miller said. “These guys really care about each other.
“They remind me of the group with (Jared) Holmquist, (Tyler) Good and (Jake) Bagley in how gritty they are. We’re just learning who’s going to take shots and how we’re going to get threes.”
Cox had 15 points and six rebounds to lead Trine. Bowman had 12 points, seven steals, four rebounds and four assists. Warzecha and Bryce Williams each had 10 points. Emmanuel Mengnanglo, a 6-foot-8 freshman from Benin, grabbed eight rebounds and drew two charges in his collegiate debut.
“Mengnanglo is going to be special,” Miller said.
Kendall Bellamy had 18 points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots to pace Adrian.
The Thunder graduated four starters for the second straight season and do not have a senior on the roster.
More importantly, this current Trine team has done its job to get a chance to play. Miller said his program has been tested for COVID-19 seven times since the beginning of the school year in August and it has not had a positive test yet.
Trine is next scheduled to play at Mount St. Joseph, Ohio, this coming Friday night.
College Hockey
Adrian 5, Trine women 1
At Thunder Ice Arena in Angola, Reghan Pietrowski scored two goals for the Bulldogs. Adrian outshot the Thunder 65-23.
Abbie Bost made 60 saves in the Trine goal. Theresa DiMaggio scored for the Thunder on the power play with a little over seven minutes left in the second period on assists from Jade Pandres and Devin Dzumaryk.
