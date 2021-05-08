ANGOLA — Angola tied for fourth in its Tony Wright Memorial Invitational Saturday on Wright Courts next to Angola Middle School.
Valparaiso and Bishop Dwenger tied for first in the event. Norwell was third. The Hornets tied for fourth with Northeast Corner Conference rival Fairfield.
Huntington North was sixth, followed by Blackhawk Christian and Fremont.
The Eagles’ best finish was sixth place by the No. 2 doubles team of Brook Landis and Ayrianne Gaskill.
Angola is 9-0 in duals and had only lost one match all season coming into Saturday’s tournament. The Hornets led Westview 2-1 about two weeks ago before rain suspended play. That dual will finish on Monday before Angola plays East Noble.
Angola coach Scott Hottell welcomed the challenges his team received and was proud of how his girls responded.
“It was a good day for my girls,” Hottell said. “They played real good tennis all day. The teams that beat us were high caliber teams.
“It was probably the most equal level-playing field you could ask for. Tony would be proud of how close the competition was.”
Valparaiso replaced Carroll as the marquee big school team in the tournament. The Vikings’ No. 1 singles player is senior Rose Pastoret, who is nationally-ranked.
Pastoret won the No. 1 singles title at Angola Saturday, defeating Hornet sophomore Elina Locane in the final.
Angola’s Ellie Aldred was third at No. 2 singles. She lost to Valpo junior Abby McBride in a third-set super tiebreaker in the semifinals, then recovered to beat Blackhawk in the third-place match.
Angola’s No. 1 doubles team of Kaitlyn Kauffman and Allie Christman finished fourth.
“Two doubles (Maren Fifer and McKenna Powers) started slow, but picked it up,” Hottell said. “Teagan Roe held her own against good players.”
Roe played at No. 3 singles in place of regular starter Brea Harris. Harris was out due to club volleyball commitments.
Hottell said it was a great day for Angola tennis at all levels Saturday. The junior varsity girls were second to Fairfield at the East Noble Invitational. Roughly a dozen middle schoolers played in a tournament at Homestead and had their eyes opened to a higher level of tennis play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.