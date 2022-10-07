FREMONT – Prairie Heights had a strong defensive effort and sprinkled in enough effective offense to defeat Fremont 25-6 in a Northeast Corner Conference Small School Division football game Friday night at Max Mitchell Sports Complex.
The Panthers (2-6, 1-3 NECC Small) had seven quarterback sacks and forced three Eagle turnovers in ending a losing streak at six games.
Sophomore defensive lineman Austin White intercepted an Eagle screen pass and broke a couple of tackles on the way to running eight yards for a touchdown to give Heights an 18-6 lead with 3 minutes, 16 seconds left in the third quarter.
Senior Caleb Manprasert also had an interception for the Panthers. Senior Lincoln Booth had a couple sacks.
“Overall, the kids stayed patient. We overcame a lot of adversity. We made too many penalties,” Prairie Heights coach Pat McCrea. “We have to fix a lot of little mistakes.
“Caleb has had a great football season. He’s been a great run stopper from the safety position.
Jaden Daniels had a long touchdown run for the Panthers in the fourth quarter and caught a screen pass from Mac Armstrong and beat the Fremont defense to the pylon for a 5-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter.
Sophomore Tavvin Kyle had a solid running game for PH had a 4-yard touchdown run with 8:23 left in the third quarter.
“Matt Roberts and Jayden Stutzman did a nice job blocking on the edges,” McCrea said.
Fremont (2-6, 0-4) struck first on a six-yard touchdown pass from Zak Pica to Gage Cope with 5:42 left in the first quarter.
The Eagles finish the regular season at Lake Station this coming Friday while Prairie Heights hosts West Noble.
