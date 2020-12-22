FREMONT – Central Noble caught fire from beyond the arc at Fremont Tuesday night, and that carried the Cougars to a 56-34 Northeast Corner Conference victory.
CN (8-2, 3-2 NECC) made 8-of-10 three-point shots in the first half to build a 36-19 halftime lead. Bridgette Gray hit two triples to help the Cougars jump out to a 13-0 lead about two and a half minutes into the contest. The Eagles turned the ball over five times in the first two minutes.
Senior Eva Foulk had a breakout game with 20 points to lead Fremont (2-7, 1-4). She scored the first five points in the second half to bring the Eagles within 12. But the Cougars maintained a double-digit lead over the final 16 minutes.
Central Noble ended up shooting 10-of-22 from three-point range for 46%.
“We moved the ball really well, which is important in our offense,” Cougars coach Josh Treesh said. “We eliminated dribbling and created quick scoring opportunities.”
Sophomore Madison Vice led CN with 21 points, six rebounds and six steals. Gray scored all 13 of her points in the first half. She also had four assists and two steals.
CN also forced 31 Eagle turnovers, completing back-to-back games of applying sustained pressure on the opponent. The Cougars won at DeKalb 47-27 on Monday night.
“We continued to keep the pressure on the other team,” Treesh said. “We did a good job of pressuring them in the half-court. We need to have the fundamentals to do that consistently.
Foulk also had seven rebounds for the Eagles. Jada Rhonehouse had five points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots.
“We had way too many turnovers. Central Noble is a very good basketball team,” Fremont coach Scott Sprague said. “I’m not mad. We have to keep going.”
The Eagles travel to West Noble tonight. The Cougars don’t play again until Jan. 2 at home against Bremen.
In the junior varsity game, Central Noble defeated Fremont 24-19. Bella Worman had nine points and Ella Zolman scored seven for the Cougars. Gillian Treat had six points for the Eagles.
