FREMONT — Fremont High School had its spring and senior athletic awards program on June 7.
The Probstie awards were also handed out. Retiring athletic director Roger Probst received the Golden Probstie award for his four decades of service to Fremont Community Schools as an administrator, head baseball coach and a teacher.
Probst also recognized varsity baseball coach Justin Bock and head track and field coach Tanner Wall for their years of coaching at their alma mater. Bock and Wall both resigned from their coaching positions. Bock won his 200th game in the Eagles’ 9-3 victory over Morgan Township in a semifinal game of the Class 1A South Bend Washington Regional on June 4 at South Bend Clay’s Jim Reinebold Field.
The most valuable athletes from the varsity teams were Nick Miller, Gabel Pentecost and Ethan Bock from baseball, freshman Sammy Meyers from softball, regional qualifier Lukas Berlew from boys golf, Morgan Gannon from girls track and field, Logan Brace from boys track and field and Chloe Hilvers from girls tennis.
The Max L. Mitchell Sportsmanship Award recipients were Dylan Friend from the baseball program, Lissette Lopez from the softball team, Alex Chilenski from boys golf, Natalie Gochenour from girls track and field, Hayden Anderson from boys track and field, and Kayla McCullough from girls tennis.
The Most Improved athletes were baseball player Remy Crabill, softballer Jada Rhonehouse, track and field athletes Lillian Burk for the girls and Braiden Gaskill from the boys, boys golfer Josh Sherbondy and girls tennis player Ayrianne Gaskill.
The Junior Varsity Total Heart awards went to Matt Teegardin (baseball), Morgan Grace (softball), Ashland Benner (boys golf) and Erica Cain (girls tennis).
Also from the boys golf team, Jake Allman received the Ken Wertz Mental Toughness Award.
Also from the track and field teams, the Outstanding Field Events athletes were Brace for the boys and Claire Foulk for the girls. The Outstanding Running Events athletes were Gannon for the girls and Anthony Hart for the boys.
Also from the softball program, Sydney Hinchcliffe was named the Outstanding Offensive Player and Kate Gannon was tabbed the Outstanding Defensive Player.
Several Eagle seniors were given various awards and scholarships.
Ethan Bock was the male recipient of the Mental Attitude, Scholastic and Participation awards. He was one of six seniors in the FHS Class of 2022 to receive the Letterwinners Award. He earned 12 varsity letters in his prep career.
Bock also received the DeBurl Foulk Memorial Scholarship.
Rhonehouse also won 12 varsity letters at FHS. She also received the Participation Award on the girls’ side and the Maynard Stafford Scholarship.
Also receiving Letterwinners award were Brace, Miller, Autumn Chilenski and Lana Banks. Brace and Miller each earned 10 varsity letters. Chilenski and Banks each earned eight varsity letters.
Also on the girls’ side, Chilenski received the Scholastic Award and McCullough received the Mental Attitude award.
Brace received the Todd Hedges Memorial Scholarship. Crabill received the Andy Mauk Memorial Scholarship, and Morgan Gannon received the Chad Craig Memorial Scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.