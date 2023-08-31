ANGOLA — Both Trine University soccer squads are starting to earn some hard-earned respect from their peers.
The Thunder men were picked to finish third in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association in the preseason poll of conference coaches.
Calvin is the preseason No. 1 for the 17th straight season, followed by Hope.
The rest of the MIAA preseason poll has Albion in fourth, Kalamazoo fifth, Adrian sixth, Olivet seventh and Alma eighth.
Trine head coach David Jacobs enters his seventh season guiding the Thunder men in 2023.
The Thunder have a large freshman class that features 10 players in 2023, bookended by a crop of eight seniors: forwards Tyler Murphy and Alhasan Yahya; midfielders Francesco Mazzei, Joey Donovan, Alhusain Yahya and Abraham Antar; and goalkeepers Aidan McGonagle and Luis Rodriguez.
Having that level of senior leadership will be key for the Thunder in 2023, Jacobs said.
“The guys have bought in,” Jacobs said.
Staying healthy in a physical sport, as always, will be crucial, Jacobs added.
“Just a matter of them doing what we ask them to do in training, and then going out and performing,” Jacobs said.
The Thunder return four All-MIAA players. Mazzei was a first-team honoree and is a contributor on both sides of the pitch. Second-team All-MIAA returners include Donovan, junior defender Luke Kearns and sophomore defender Gavin Hardy.
Murphy is also back, taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Murphy became the Thunder’s all-team leading scorer in the Division III era last season.
He also earned Academic All-American honors from the College Sports Communicators last season.
Having Murphy back for one final season will be nice, Jacobs said. “Any time you have a double-digit goal scorer back, that’s huge,” the coach said.
Murphy had 12 goals and a pair of assists for a total of 26 points in 2022.
Now that he’s the Thunder’s all-time top scorer in the NCAA Division III era, what can Murphy possibly do for an encore?
Actually, he has something in mind. The Trine single-season goal scoring mark in the NCAA Division III era, currently held by Nooh Aljabaly, who tallied 20 goals in 2018.
Murphy is second on that list with the 17 goals he scored in 2021 and tied for third with Andre Hilson (2012) with the 12 goals he collected last season.
Murphy said adding another record would be a nice way to end a special collegiate soccer career — but team goals come first. And if a new single-season Thunder goal record furthers Trine’s objective of an MIAA title, that would be swell with Murphy.
“It’s going to be a fun year,” Murphy said. “We want to win some games and a title.”
Trine will open the 2023 season this afternoon on the road at Wooster (Ohio). The Thunder have road games at Otterbein (Ohio) on Sunday, at North Central (Ill.) next Friday night and at Carthage (Wis.) on Sept. 10 before hosting Elmhurst (Ill.) in their home opener on Sept. 16.
