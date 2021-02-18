FREMONT — Katie Berlew caught on to some sports in her teenage years, and she found one last summer that she really grabbed on to.
Berlew’s passion brings swimming, running and biking together and she will compete in that activity in college.
Berlew committed to the women’s triathlon team at nearby Trine University Thursday night. She will also run cross country and take part in track and field for the Thunder.
“I started swimming and biking in the summer,” Berlew said. “With the people I was doing it with, I felt like I was going to love it.”
Berlew was first among females ages 15-19 in the first triathlon she ever competed in, the Fox Island Triathlon on July 18 at Fox Island County Park. She placed eighth among all females and was 41st overall out of 100 participants.
College triathlon for women starts with a 750-meter swim, followed by a 20-kilometer bike ride and ending with a 5K run.
“It’s going to be very taxing and you have to be mentally strong,” Berlew said. “You have to fight through the hurt.”
Berlew was a leading runner for an Eagle cross country team that advanced to regional with a fourth-place finish in the West Noble Sectional last fall. She was 17th in the race and Fremont coach Tanner Wall sad after the meet that Berlew was difference in getting the team to advance to regional.
Berlew will run the 1,600- and 3,200-meter run and as part of the 4-by-800 relay primarily in track for Fremont this upcoming spring. She’ll also take part in the 4-by-400 relay.
Berlew will run distance in track and field at Trine. Freshmen at Trine are encouraged to try the 3,000 steeplechase.
Trine started competing in women’s triathlon in 2017 and was second among NCAA Division III teams at the national championship meet in 2019 in Arizona. The Thunder has not competed this academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
