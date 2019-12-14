Prep Swimming
Angola fares well at Wawasee Invite
SYRACUSE — Angola finished fourth in girls’ meet with 200 points and sixth in the boys’ meet with 136 points at the Wawasee Invitational Saturday.
In the girls’ meet, Hornet Taylor Clemens was second in the 500-yard freestyle in 5 minutes, 51.81 seconds, and third in the 200 freestyle in 2:06.88. Maddie Toigo was fourth in both the 100 butterfly (1:09.23) and the 200 individual medley (2:31.55). Courtney Simmons was fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.74) and fifth in the 200 IM (2:32.86).
Angola was third in the 200 medley relay in 2:05.8 with the team of Toigo, Sommer Stultz, Olivia Tigges and Taylor Clemens. Stultz was third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:17.75. The Hornets were fourth in both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
In the boys’ meet, Marcus Miller led the Hornets by going third in the 100 freestyle (53.07 seconds) and fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:56.49). Zac Creager was third in the 50 free in 23.7 seconds and seventh in the 100 backstroke in 1:06.59. Ethan Bussema was sixth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.95.
Angola was third in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:41.2 with the team of Miller, Jacob Pontorno, Bussema and Creager. It placed fourth in the 400 free relay in 3:47.05 with the team of Creager, Gage Sweeney, Pontorno and Miller.
Fremont’s Gage Forrest scored in the boys’ 100-yard backstroke, placing 10th in 1:12.07. He was also 16th in the 200 individual medley in 2:45.02.
The host Warriors won both meets. Wawasee’s boys eked past second-place Bremen, 280-267, and the Warrior girls got past second-place Culver Academies, 311-301.
College Basketball
Trine women rout MIAA rival Calvin
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s basketball team had a 28-point first quarter and rolled to a 77-41 victory over the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association rival Calvin Saturday afternoon at Van Noord Arena.
Eighteen girls played for the Thunder and 13 of them scored.
Tara Bieniewicz had 16 points and Kayla Wildman scored 15 for Trine (5-2, 2-0 MIAA). Shay Herbert added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Gabby Timmer had 10 points and two blocked shots for the Knights (6-5, 0-2).
Thunder men split in Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS — Trine University’s men’s hockey defeated St. Thomas 4-2 on Friday night, but lost to NCAA Division III fifth-ranked Augsburg 1-0 in overtime on Saturday afternoon.
On Saturday, Jarod Blackowiak scored an unassisted goal 1 minute, 55 seconds into overtime to win it for the Auggies (10-2).
Augsburg outshot the Thunder 37-24. Brett Young made 36 saves in the Trine goal.
In Friday, Carmine Taffo scored for Trine (6-4) with 7:43 left in regulation to break a 1-1 tie. Then Garrett Hallford scored two empty net goals 36 seconds apart in clinch the victory over the Tommies (6-5-1).
Hunter Payment scored late in the first period for Trine. Young made 33 saves.
