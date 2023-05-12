FREMONT — Fremont senior Jenny Martin will continue playing softball at Huntington University. She signed with the NAIA program on Thursday afternoon.
“It feels amazing,” Martin said. “I met the coaches and they were very welcoming. The (entire) group was welcoming and friendly.”
Martin is primarily an outfielder for the Eagles this season. She has 38 plate appearances and has six hits, six walks, six runs scored and four runs batted in.
Martin is looking forward to the entire experience at a small Christian college. She appreciates all the resources that will be around her at Huntington that will help her keep up academically.
“Confidence, I want to build that up there,” Martin said. “I want to build a lot more friendships and get connected with the university as a whole.”
Martin is going to pursue a bachelors of science degree in nursing. She is appreciative of FHS and the Fremont community to help her receive this opportunity.
“It has driven my focus of going to college,” Martin said.
Martin will join a Huntington softball team that just finished this season 20-28, including 15-21 in the Crossroads League. The Foresters lost their opening game of the conference tournament to Saint Francis 7-2 on May 3.
There are some other local players on the Huntington team. Carroll’s Maddie Goheen and Columbia City’s Natalie Haselby both played a lot as freshmen this spring. Haselby was one of the Foresters’ top three pitchers.
Central Noble graduate Jocelyn Winebrenner just completed her junior season, where she played in 18 games.
