ANGOLA — The journey to an Indiana High School Athletic Association state boys soccer championship is underway.
Monday night at Angola High School, Lakeland kicked off Class 2A Angola Sectional play against NorthWood, falling to the Panthers 6-1.
NorthWood set the tone for this one literally right out of the gate, getting on the scoreboard at the 10-second mark of the first half on a Carlos Alvarez-Ramirez goal, one of two on the night for the Panther junior.
NorthWood (10-5-2) did all its damage in the first half, also getting a pair of goals from Alex Escamilla and single tallies from Solomon Yegon and Joel Guzman.
Lakeland got a late goal in the second half from Emanuel Sanchez to avert the shutout.
The Lakers finished the season 6-10-1. That tripled last year’s win total, a positive for third-year Lakeland coach Lincoln McDonald.
“We’ve come a long way,” McDonald said. “Our guys never gave up. We had some mistakes early that put us in a bad situation.”
The Lakers say goodbye to five seniors: Sanchez, Samuel Larimer, Jandi Luna, Manuel Magallanes-Aguilar and Oscar Montoya.
NorthWood coach Kyle Dijkstra said the early lead was crucial for his side.
“We always talk to our team about getting out to a good start in the first 5-10 minutes,” Dijkstra said. “When you get a goal 10 seconds in, that definitely helps.”
The Panthers moved on to a Wednesday night semifinal against the winner of Monday’s second opening round match between West Noble and Wawasee. That match did not end in time for this edition. For results of the Charger-Warrior meeting, visit kpcnews.com.
In another early area sectional match Monday evening, Westview defeated Central Noble 10-1 in the opening match of the 1A Central Noble Sectional.
