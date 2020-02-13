LAGRANGE — Both teams had players sidelined, covered in casts and braces, and the lineups were at times untraditional, but that didn’t stop both Angola and Lakeland from putting forth strong performances in Thursday’s gymnastics meet.
The Hornets and the Lakers each put up solid scores, but, in the end, Angola came out on top by a sizable margin, 104.05-90.825.
Angola took the top three spots all-around, with junior Emma Schoenherr claiming the top spot with a total score of 35.475. Freshmen Audrey Wilkinson and Marina Bussema claimed the second and third spots, respectively, with scores of 33.925 and 33.775.
Among a field dominated by freshmen and sophomores — four of the six all-around finishers were underclassmen — Schoenherr stood out as a veteran presence amongst the crowd, routinely sticking tough landings and flying through the uneven bars with uncanny ease.
She placed first in the bars (8.65) and on the beam (8.625) while also placing third on the floor behind Wilkinson (9.3) and Lakeland junior Emily Byler (9.1).
Bussema took the top spot in the vault (9.4), as the Hornets took hold of the top three spots in each of the vault, beam and bars, with Byler’s second-place finish on the floor keeping the road team from a clean sweep of those spots in all events.
For the Lakers, Byler’s 31.925 score placed her fourth all-around, with sophomore Natalie Huffman (31.175) and freshman Aurora Yoder (27.375) finishing in the fifth and sixth-place slots.
The win rebounded the Hornets (6-1) from their first dual meet loss of the year, to Elkhart Central on Tuesday.
Angola is next up on Wednesday, visiting DeKalb.
The Lakers are back in action on Tuesday, traveling to Warsaw.
