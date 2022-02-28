ANGOLA — Trine University will be a host institution for the first two rounds of the NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Tournament for the first time in school history this coming weekend and the Thunder women will play Immaculata, Pennsylvania, in a first-round game Friday night at the MTI Center.
The Trine-Immaculata game will follow the contest between John Carroll, Ohio, and Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania. The winners of those two games will play a second-round contest Saturday night at the MTI Center. Game times were not immediately announced.
Trine (24-3) received an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament and will make its fifth straight NCAA Tournament appearance. COVID-19 canceled the NCAA Division III Tournament last season and after the first two rounds of the 2020 tournament.
Coach Andy Rang’s Thunder are led by seniors Tara Bieniewicz (11.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game, 42.3% from three-point range), Kayla Wildman (9.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg), Kelsy Taylor (9.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 53.5% shooting from the field) and Rachel Stewart (8.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game, 56.2% shooting from the field).
Immaculata (18-8) is located a little over 30 miles west of Philadelphia and earned an automatic NCAA bid as the champion of the Atlantic East Conference Tournament. The Mighty Macs tied for second in the conference with an 8-4 record.
Immaculata is led by graduate student Theresa Kearney, a 5-foot-9 guard and forward who was the Atlantic East Tournament Most Valuable Player. She averages 13.2 points, seven rebounds and a little under two assists per game. She has made 85% of her free throws (91-107).
Five-9 freshman forward Abigail Lentokowski has been a key contributor largely off the bench for the Mighty Macs. She averages nine points and 6.7 rebounds per contest.
John Carroll (22-4) was the co-champion of the Ohio Athletic Conference, received the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament, but lost to fellow co-champion Baldwin Wallace 60-50 in the OAC Tournament championship game on Saturday.
The Blue Streaks are led by 5-10 graduate student Nicole Heffington (15.4 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 2.8 apg) and 6-2 senior center Olivia Nagy (15.3 ppg, 13.5 rpg, 4.5 blocks per game, 58% shooting from the field). Heffington is the program’s all-time leading scorer, but did not play Saturday due to an injury. Nagy is John Carroll women’s basketball’s career leader in rebounds and blocked shots.
Elizabethtown (20-5) received an at-large bid into the national tournament and is making its first NCAA appearance since 2001. The Blue Jays finished second in the Landmark Conference and lost at home to Catholic in a conference tournament semifinal game 70-52 last Wednesday.
Elizabethtown is led by 5-10 graduate student Veronica Christ (18.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 3 apg, 81.4% free-throw shooter) and freshman guard Summer McNulty (12.7 ppg, 4 rpg, 2.7 apg).
