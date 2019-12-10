BRUSHY PRAIRIE — It was probably closer than Prairie Heights would have liked, but they got the win.
The Panthers (5-0) led by 18 points midway through the third quarter, but Elkhart Christian Academy (1-3) rallied back and had a desperation heave at the buzzer. The shot missed wide left and Prairie Heights held on for a 62-60 victory.
“It was a focus thing I think more than anything tonight. I think the kids weren’t focused enough at the beginning,” Prairie Heights coach Tony Everidge said. “They just thought by watching tape that they could just put up a halfway effort and we can get the job done. That’s not the case, and not the case with anybody.”
Everidge said his team did the same thing against Garrett last week and the Railroaders put a scare into the Panthers.
A 11-1 Panther run to start the second half opened up the game far enough that made it look like it was too much to overcome for the Eagles. But then ECA started to make the hustle plays and turned steals into baskets on the other end. It busted off a 14-4 run to close the gap to eight points with under two minutes to go in the third quarter.
The run by the Eagles came while Elijah Malone was resting on the bench. He came back in and scored off an offensive rebound on the first play to end the run. He finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds, none bigger than the offensive rebound he grabbed with 11.5 seconds left after a missed free throw. Malone was fouled on the play and went to the free-throw line, where he hit 2-of-2 to give Heights a 61-57 lead.
“We have to learn to play without Elijah. The kids have to learn to block out and do the little things that it takes to be a good basketball team. Elijah covers a lot of that up, and it’s tough for me to take him off the floor,” Everidge said.
The Eagles raced down the court and hit a corner three to cut the lead to one. Then, the Panthers’ Mike Perkins was fouled on the inbounds pass and made the second of two free throws to make the final score. He finished with 19 points.
Prairie Heights struggled from the free-throw line in the final period, going 11-for-18. ECA was 12-of-14 during the fourth quarter.
The Panthers were in control early and were getting their offense from their two go-to scorers in Malone and Perkins. The two scored all but three of Heights’ 15 points in the first quarter. Perkins hit a couple of threes in the second quarter to give his team a 27-15 lead, then Malone hit one with a minute left in the first half.
The Panthers finished 20-of-32 (62.5 percent) from the free-throw line and were 18-for-33 (54.5 percent) from the field.
Chase Bachelor added 11 points, and Ethan Hoover finished with four steals, five rebounds and two steals.
Prairie Heights travels to Eastside on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.