MONROE — Fremont’s baseball team defeated Adams Central 8-7 on Wednesday.
“We’re fortunate to get this one,” Eagles coach Justin Bock said. “We always have good games with Adams Central. Coach Dave Neuenschwander does a great job. They’ve got some speed on their team. Their kids are super friendly and they play hard.”
After the Flying Jets scored three runs in the first inning, Fremont (2-0) scored six runs in the second, two runs in the third and hung on.
Ethan Bock reached base in all five plate appearances for the Eagles with two singles and three walks. Remy Crabill had a double for his first varsity hit.
Fremont only had six hits, but drew 11 walks. It left 13 runners on base.
“We had opportunities, but hit it right at their outfielders,” Justin Bock said.
Junior Gabel Pentecost started pitching for the Eagles and got the win, striking out eight in four innings.
Evan Towns entered in the fifth inning and immediately allowed a walk and a two-run homer to the Flying Jets to cut the Fremont lead to one at 8-7. But the senior kept Adams Central from tying the game and got out of some trouble in the seventh to pick up the save.
The Eagles will play Wauseon, Ohio, Friday at 5:30 p.m.
