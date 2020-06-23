LAKE GEORGE — In the closest finish in 10 years Kevin Ahaus walked away with another regatta win as the Lake George Laser Fleet took to the water on Saturday for the 10th anniversary regatta.
After six races Ahaus and Jack Stiefel were tied with identical finishes throughout the day. After the scores were put into a formula to break the tie, Ahaus came out on top. Stiefel took second and Kevin’s brother-in-law, Jeff Sheridan finished in third. Nancy Stiefel, current laser captain, took home the fourth place trophy.
The 11 regatta entries were greeted with almost perfect weather for the morning races with a 5 mph breeze, sunny skies and warm temperatures. The triangular race course was set by Ahaus, race chair and winner of the 2019 regatta. Becca Mahuren manned the committee boat and Denny Mahuren patrolled the course in his skiff.
The morning three races featured close competition between Ahaus, Jack Stiefel and Jeff Sheridan finishing toward the front in all three races.
The course was adjusted after lunch for the closing three races as the wind picked up allowing the boats to make their way through the boat chop.
Three more races were completed successfully with only one breakdown and one capsize in the last race to mar the action.
After the race a social gathering was held at the Lake George Conservancy property. During the event tribute was paid to the late Lyle Reiff, who helped to start the Laser fleet on Lake George. Former resident, Jeff Smith, was also recognized for his role in organizing the first regatta.
Finishing behind Ahaus, Stiefel, Sheridan, Nancy Stiefel was Mitch Ahaus, Kirsten Meyer, Dan Andrews, Joe Perry, Chris Simpel, Pete Hall and John Albright.
