KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble tennis team played three matches and won two trophies on Saturday.
The Knights defeated Blackhawk Christian and Bishop Luers both 5-0 to win its home classic, then it swept New Haven to win the Northeast 8 Conference championship outright.
“It was probably our biggest goal going into the season. We knew that in order to do that, it wasn’t just one match, it was a handful of tight matches. The thing that stands out to me about that journey is that every night that we won a close match as a team, it was a different court, whether a doubles team or individual, that stepped up to get that last win,” East Noble coach Aaron Edwards said. “That’s just the power of seeing tennis as a team sport.”
The three wins on Saturday also tied the program record for wins in a season at 16 and improved the Knights’ winning streak to 12. East Noble is 16-2 and has a lot of confidence going into the postseason.
“I think confidence is something you have to earn through how you play during the season. Right now, we’re playing with a lot of confidence. We’ve won 12 in a row. Some of those matches have been harder than others. We’ve had to play in a lot of close ones during that stretch,” Edwards said. “We’ve come out on top in most of the three-set matches we’ve played. We got a lot of guys playing the best tennis of their lives right now and feel pretty good going into sectional.”
DeKalb also competed in the classic on Saturday and went 2-0 with sweeps over the Braves and Luers. East Noble lost fewer games in its two matches, giving them the title.
The Barons improved to 12-4 on the season and host Leo on Monday.
Neither the home Knights or DeKalb dropped a single set on the day.
East Noble’s Vittorio Bona at No. 1 singles and Nolan Ogle at No. 2 singles didn’t lose a a game over the three matches on Saturday. At No. 3 singles, the Knights played three different players. Kanon Combs, Grant Schermerhorn and Michael Deetz only lost three games combined.
The Knights’ doubles teams also had their way on Saturday. Max Bender and Carver Miller at No. 1 doubles dropped four games, all in the match against Blackhawk Christian’s Gage Sefton and Will Guthrie, which had one loss coming into Saturday. East Noble’s No. 2 doubles team of Brycen Ortiz and Ryan Ludwig only lost five games.
DeKalb’s No. 1 singles player Owen Holwerda only dropped five games in his two matches. At No. 2 singles, Krue Nagel lost four games over two matches, and at No. 3 singles, Wyatt Derrow matched Holwerda’s output with only five games lost.
DeKalb’s No. 1 doubles team of Elijah Ehmke and Kiefer Nagel battled with Sefton and Guthrie. Ehmke and Nagel pulled out the 7-5, 6-4 win, then won 6-1, 6-0 over Luers.
Grant Fetter and Grant Stuckey won 6-1, 6-1 over the Braves, then 6-3, 6-0 over the Knights at No. 2 doubles.
On Friday, East Noble won at DeKalb 3-2.
Saturday’s results
East Noble 5, Bishop Luers 0
Singles: 1. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Zach Calderon 6-0, 6-0. 2. Nolan Ogle (EN) def. Henry Kiracofe 6-0, 6-0. 3. Kanon Combs (EN) def. Josh Plasecncia 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Max Bender-Carver Miller (EN) def. Teddy McComb-Donaldo-Carrillo 6-0, 6-0. 2. Ryan Ludwig-Brycen Ortiz (EN) def. Jack Nelson-Harrison VonBurg 6-0, 6-2.
East Noble 5,
Blackhawk Christian 0
Singles: 1. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Harrison Allen 6-0, 6-0. 2. Nolan Ogle (EN) def. Luke Mansfield 6-0, 6-0. 3. Grant Schermerhorn (EN) def. Gavin Reynolds 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Max Bender-Carver Miller (EN) def. Gage Sefton-Will Guthrie 6-3, 6-1. 2. Ryan Ludwig-Brycen Ortiz (EN) def. Ryan Pickett-Sam Donnelly 6-2, 6-1.
East Noble 5, New Haven 0
Singles: 1. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Jordan Johnson 6-0, 6-0. 2. Nolan Ogle (EN) def. Camden Beard 6-0, 6-0. 3. Michael Deetz (EN) def. Brayden Eagleson 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Max Bender-Carver Miller (EN) def. Eli Exner-Mason McNeil 6-0, 6-0. 2. Ryan Ludwig-Brycen Ortiz (EN) def. Talan Turner-Ezra Yoquelet 6-0, 6-0.
DeKalb 5,
Blackhawk Christian 0
Singles: 1. Owen Holwerda (D) def. Harrison Allen 6-1, 6-0. 2. Krue Nagel (D) def. Luke Mansfield 6-0, 6-1. 3. Wyatt Derrow (D) def. 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Elijah Ehmke-Kiefer Nagel (D) def. Gage Sefton-Will Guthrie 7-5, 6-4. 2. Grant Fetter-Grant Stuckey (D) def. Kellen Pickett-Sam Donnelly 6-1, 6-1.
DeKalb 5, Bishop Luers 0
Singles: 1. Owen Holwerda (D) def. Zach Calderon 6-3, 6-1. 2. Krue Nagel (D) def. Henry Kiracofe 6-1, 6-2. 3. Wyatt Derrow (D) def. Harrison VonBurg 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Elijah Ehmke-Kiefer Nagel (D) def. Teddy McComb-Donaldo Carrillo 6-1, 6-0. 2. Grant Fetter-Grant Stuckey (D) def. Jack Nelson-Josh Plascensia 6-3, 6-0.
Friday’s results
East Noble 3, DeKalb 2
Singles: 1. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Owen Holwerda 6-0, 6-0. 2. Nolan Ogle (EN) def. Krue Nagel 6-3, 6-0. 3. Wyatt Derrow (D) def. Grant Schermerhorn 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Elijah Ehmke-Kiefer Nagel (D) def. Max Bender-Carver Miller 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7-5). 2. Ryan Ludwig-Brycen Ortiz (EN) def. Grant Fetter-Grant Stuckey 6-1, 6-3.
