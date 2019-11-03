ANGOLA — Being a man down didn’t get the Thunder down this time.
A night after allowing three goals on the power play and squandering a two-goal lead, Trine’s men’s hockey team gave Hamline few opportunities with the man advantage Saturday and rolled to a 5-1 victory and a split of the season-opening series.
The Thunder held the Pipers scoreless on nine power plays, and kept traffic to a minimum for goaltender Brett Young, giving him a clear view of shots from the outside.
“We had a great crowd (Friday) and we played well. Our penalty kill and their power play hurt us,” said Thunder coach Alex Todd. “Tonight we tried to stay out of the box and play the same way we did last night, and we were able to do that.”
Trine was hungry from the start, and scored at 3:02 of the first as Brandon Krumpschmid buried a rebound off a shot from Chris Garrity, who had forced a turnover at the Pipers’ blue line.
It was the Thunder which struck on the power play this time, with Blake Robertson blasting one from the top of the slot at 13:00 even.
Garrett Hallford’s laser just under the crossbar made it 3-0 during a 4-on-3 Trine advantage at 16:58, and spelled the end of the night for Hamline goalie Evan Robert, who was yanked in favor of senior Sam Nelson, Friday’s winner. Hallford had three goals for the weekend.
“We changed our forecheck a little bit,” Todd said. “We did like any top team. We don’t always win, but if we lose today we’re going to do it a different way. Our forecheck was different. With less than 24-hour notice, they changed it up, and it had a positive impact.
The forecheck not only slowed Hamline’s power play but kept the puck in the visitors’ end most of the game.
“The best defense is 200 feet. Keep the puck 200 feet from our net, it’s pretty tough to score,” Todd said.
The Thunder made their two biggest penalty kills in the third. Hamline had the man advantage for 1:55 to start the period, and had another chance after Don Carter scored its only goal at the 10:39 mark, but Trine stayed strong each time, keeping the momentum.
“We said before the third period that we blew a two-goal lead last night, and it’s not impossible to blow a four-goal lead,” Todd said. “Let’s not change up who we are or what we’re doing.
“In the third, those tough moments arose, and the guys did a good job responding.”
Young also frustrated the Pipers in the second period when Hamline’s John Sullivan had him moving left but shot back toward his right. Young dove to knock the puck out of midair with his stick, then scrambled to cover it, prompting Sullivan to pound his stick on the ice in frustration.
“Brett’s a senior and he’s seen a lot of action,” Todd said. “There were some lulls when he didn’t see a lot of action, but he did a better job staying focused tonight. When the action did come to him, he was able to respond.
“Last night on a couple of those power plays, he was maybe a little sleepy because he hadn’t seen much rubber.”
Brett Piper scored on the power play for Trine in the second period, and Corey Robertson got the last Thunder goal in the third, deflecting in a shot by Hunter Payment.
