EMMA — Prairie Heights’ soccer season came to an end with a 6-0 loss to Bethany Christian in the first match of the Class 1A Westview Sectional.
The Bruins (6-9) will play Elkhart Christian in semifinal match Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Monday’s match was played in the Panthers’ defensive half of the field for a large majority of the first half. But each team only had one great scoring chance.
Bethany Christian scored on its big chance when Buck Willems charged in the box to direct Justin Thomas’ corner kick into the net with 12 minutes, 23 seconds left in the first half.
The Panthers (4-11-1) made a counter attack midway through the first half and was awarded with a penalty kick as Bruins goalkeeper Evan Brown upended Heights forward Isaac Burns in the box as he made a run with the ball. But Gavin Roberts’ shot on the PK sailed high of the goal.
Bethany led 1-0 at the half, then erupted for four goals in the first 12 minutes in the second half.
Thomas and Luke Yordy each had two goals for the Bruins.
