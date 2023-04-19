ANGOLA — Trine University’s softball team split with Calvin Wednesday in a matchup of the top two teams in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Wednesday at SportONE/Parkview Softball Field.
The Knights won game one 4-2 in eight innings to give the Thunder their first conference loss. Then Trine bounced back to win the second game 2-0 as Anna Koeppl and Lauren Clausen combined for a four-hit shutout.
Trine (24-4, 7-1 MIAA) remains alone in first place in the MIAA by a game over Calvin (20-8, 6-2) and a game and a half over third-place Adrian (20-10, 5-2).
In game one, Carley Dole greeted Thunder relief pitcher Debbie Hill (5-3) with a single to right with one out in the sixth to score two runs and put the Knights in front 2-1.
Trine got the tying run on back-to-back doubles with one out in the bottom of the seventh by Scarlett Elliott and Amanda Prather. Prather plated pinch runner Emily Wheaton.
The Knights started the eighth with a single to right by Sydney Duong and Hannah Biddlecome’s bunt single. Dole then dropped a bunt on the left side. The Thunder throw to first was into Dole running to first and went into foul territory. Duong scored on the play to put Calvin up 3-2. Taylor Sanborn followed with a groundout to score Biddlecome.
Kirsten Krause (7-5) retired Trine in order in the bottom of the eighth to finish the complete game win. She allowed four hits and a walk and struck out 10.
In game two, triples led to runs for the Thunder.
Catcher Ainsley Phillips tripled to the leftcenter gap to lead off the top of the third inning. Phillips scored on the play on a Calvin throwing error.
In the sixth, Prather tripled to right with one out. Then freshman Reese Ruvalcaba pinch hit for Emma Beyer and hit a sacrifice fly to left to score Prather.
Koeppl (10-0) gave up consecutive singles with one out in the bottom of the seventh. Trine was still able to complete the shutout. Koeppl induced a groundout to third from Emilie Gist, then Clausen came on to get pinch hitter Ali Schultz to ground out to shortstop to end the game and get her first save of the season.
Lakeland 10, Churubusco 4
In LaGrange Tuesday, the Lakers scored eight runs in the fifth inning in a Northeast Corner Conference win.
Sophomore Kylee Waldron was 3-for-4 with double, two runs scored and two runs batted in to lead the Lakers. Arianna Bustos had two hits and Kennadee Kerns had two runs.
Kaitlyn Keck only allowed one earned run and scattered 10 Eagle hits in a complete game win for Lakeland. She also doubled and drove in two runs.
Angola 9, Fremont 6
In Angola Tuesday, the Hornets scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 4-4 tie. They outhit the Eagles 10-5. Alyssa Kyle was the winning pitcher and had 11 strikeouts.
Sammy Meyers and Sydney Hinchcliffe both doubled and scored a run for the Eagles. Khloe Glendening went the distance pitching and was tabbed with the loss.
