Boys Soccer Cougars too much for Prairie Heights
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Central Noble picked up its first win of the season Tuesday, defeating Northeast Corner Conference rival Prairie Heights 7-0.
Ryan Schroeder and Austin Kugler each had two goals and two assists for the Cougars (1-1-1). Danny Leffers had a goal and an assist.
Rece Vice and Jonah Hopf also scored for Central Noble. Josh Rawles and Micah Schoeff each had an assist.
Tennis
Chargers get past Fremont in NECC dual
FREMONT — West Noble got past Fremont 3-2 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Tuesday.
Both Charger doubles teams won their matches 6-4, 6-4. That’s Brayden Bohde and Dillan Sumowski at No. 1 and J.J. Jacobs and Logan Jacobs at No. 2 for West Noble (3-0, 1-0 NECC).
Sophomores Nick Miller at No. 2 and Josh Sherbondy at No. 2 won hard-fought singles wins for the Eagles (2-4, 0-1). They each won a tiebreaker to win a set.
West Noble 3, Fremont 2
Singles: 1. Joel Mast (WN) def. Ethan Bock 6-0, 6-0. 2. Nick Miller (F) def. Chris Miller 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 6-2. 3. Josh Sherbondy (F) def. Nate Shaw 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Brayden Bohde-Dillan Sumowski (WN) def. Evan Towns-Sam Verdin 6-4, 6-4. 2. J.J. Jacobs-Logan Jacobs (WN) def. Nick Rutherford-Alex Chilenski 6-4, 6-4.
PH swept by Fairfield
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Prairie Heights boys tennis team fell to Fairfield, 5-0, on Tuesday.
Fairfield 5, PH 0
Singles: 1. Hochstedler d. Byler 6-2, 6-3; 2. Behles d. Perkins 6-2, 6-0; 3. Plett d. Bachelor 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Inniger-Martin d. Nott-Hamilton 6-2, 6-3; 2. Yoder-Kauffman d. Malone-Ambler 6-1, 6-1.
Cross Country Cougar girls victorious
BUTLER — Central Noble runners claimed the first five places in Tuesday’s meet with Eastside and Hamilton.
Hamilton had two finishers and Eastside had one.
The Cougars’ Kylie Zumbrun was first in the girls’ race at 24 minutes, 29.7 seconds. Hamilton’s Estelle Kartheiser was sixth at 28:43. Eastside’s Kennedy Helbert was seventh at 31:24.
Madison Vice was Central Noble’s second runner to cross the finish line, followed by Viktorija Stump, Michaela Rinehold and Angie Price.
In the boys’ meet, Eastside put all five of its runners in the top 10. Hamilton had four finishers and Central Noble had three runners.
The Blazers’ Gezahagne Biddle was first overall at 18 minutes, 8.2 seconds. Teammate Konner Lower was second at 19:28.3.
Central Noble’s Noah Shepherd was third at 21:02.8. Hamilton’s Jordan Fuller placed fourth at 21:05.1.
Volleyball
Hornets stay unbeaten
NEW HAVEN — The Angola volleyball team defeated New Haven on Tuesday in four sets, 25-13, 25-16, 15-25, 25-11.
The Hornets (4-0) are next up on Thursday, visiting DeKalb.
Heights tops Westview
EMMA — The Prairie Heights volleyball team defeated Westview on Tuesday in four sets, 21-25, 25-20, 25-11, 25-13.
The Panthers (3-3, 1-1 NECC) are next up on Thursday, hosting Lakewood Park.
Golf
Angola downs two opponents on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The Angola girls golf team defeated both Leo and Garrett in a three-way match on Tuesday, scoring a meet-best 192 points. Leo finished second with 199, while Garrett scored 225 strokes.
Senior Teryn Stanley led the Hornets with a 42 through nine holes, while Maddie Herman finished with a 44.
High Schools Baseball, softball sectional assignments approved by IHSAA
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana High School Athletic Association Executive Committee approved the sectional assignments in baseball and softball for the 2020 and 2021 seasons on Monday.
The sectional tournament hosts in those sports, along with other spring sports, will be announced in February.
Listed below are area softball and baseball sectional assignments.
Local Softball Sectionals for 2020 and 2021
Class 4A, Sectional 5: Carroll, DeKalb, East Noble, Northrop, Snider, Leo.
Class 3A, Sectional 21: Jimtown, Lakeland, NorthWood, Wawasee, West Noble.
Class 3A, Sectional 22: Angola, Bishop Dwenger, Concordia, Garrett, New Haven.
Class 2A, Sectional 35: Central Noble, Fairfield, LaVille, Prairie Heights, Westview.
Class 2A, Sectional 36: Adams Central, Bluffton, Churubusco, Eastside, Bishop Luers, South Adams, Woodlan.
Class 1A, Sectional 51: Bethany Christian, Elkhart Christian Academy, Canterbury, Fremont, Lakewood Park Christian.
Local Baseball Sectionals for 2020 and 2021
Class 4A, Sectional 5: Carroll, DeKalb, East Noble, Northrop, Snider.
Class 3A, Sectional 21: Jimtown, Lakeland, NorthWood, Tippecanoe Valley, Wawasee, West Noble.
Class 3A, Sectional 22: Angola, Bishop Dwenger, Bishop Luers, Concordia, Garrett, Leo, New Haven.
Class 2A, Sectional 35: Bremen, Central Noble, Fairfield, LaVille, Prairie Heights, Westview.
Class 2A, Sectional 36: Adams Central, Bluffton, Churubusco, Eastside, South Adams, Woodlan.
Class 1A, Sectional 51: Bethany Christian, Elkhart Christian Academy, Blackhawk Christian, Canterbury, Fremont, Hamilton, Lakewood Park Christian.
Pro Baseball TinCaps win at West Michigan, 6-4, Monday
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Fort Wayne came back to beat West Michigan 6-4 Monday night at Fifth Third Ballpark.
The TinCaps scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning after trailing 3-0. The Whitecaps helped Fort Wayne in that big inning with three errors.
Justin Lopez had run-scoring singles in the seventh and eighth innings for the TinCaps (26-37 second half, 59-72 overall before Tuesday night).
Fort Wayne starting pitcher Omar Cruz allowed one unearned run and four hits in four and one-third innings with a walk and seven strikeouts. Andrew Dean (1-0) was the winning pitcher in relief. Franklin Van Gurp pitched two scoreless innings and got out of trouble in the ninth to get the save. West Michigan put two runners on with nobody out, but did not score.
Riley Greene had two hits for the Whitecaps (25-38, 46-86), including a two-run double in the fifth inning. Wenceel Perez had two hits and two runs scored.
Fort Wayne hosts South Bend tonight.
