BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights senior Jaycee Malone committed to participating in track and field at NCAA Division III Adrian, Michigan, College on Monday.
“I want to continue competing in a sport I love,” Malone said in a statement issued by PH athletic director Brent Byler. “I chose Adrian because of the programs and athletics they offer.”
Malone is a hurdler and a sprinter. She will be a significant addition in both of those areas for the Bulldogs. She was the Northeast Corner Conference champion in the 100-meter hurdles last week at Churubusco in 16.30 seconds.
Adrian had a senior in the sprints and hurdles this spring in Britney Carnagie, who was also the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association champion in the javelin throw earlier this month.
Malone also played basketball and soccer and ran cross country at Prairie Heights. She returned to basketball after a year away and was a starter in the second half of this past season for first-year coach Bill Morr. Her defense was very valuable in helping the Panthers reach a Class 2A sectional final.
