ANGOLA — The Trine University softball team is on the cusp of another trip to the NCAA Division III finals.
The Thunder edged Case Western Reserve University Friday afternoon, 1-0 in the opening game of a best-of-3 super regional at SportONE/Parkview Field.
If you like pitcher’s duels, this was your kind of day at the ballpark.
Trine head coach Donnie Danklefsen said it might not have been everyone’s cup of tea. But at tournament time, a win is a win.
"Not a very exciting game for a fan to watch, unless you like a great defensive battle and strong pitching," Danklefsen said. "Kind of an ugly win, but I'll take that over being beaten any day."
The Thunder (31-11) got the only run they would need in the bottom of the second inning, and it came via small ball: Amanda Prather drew a lead walk, moved to second when Scarlett Elliott was nicked by an inside pitch, and moved to third on a sacrifice. Prather was plated on an Ainsley Phillips groundout.
Trine’s Adrienne Rosey and Case Western’s Laxi Miskey dueled all afternoon, but it was the Thunder eking out just enough offense to win and gain the early upper hand in the series.
Case Western (30-11) left just three runners on base.
Miskey gave up just two hits, fanned 10, walked four and had the one hit batter.
Rosey, meanwhile, surrendered just three hits, struck out seven and walked none. Her control made the difference in a tight contest.
The Thunder left the bases loaded in the fifth, and stranded eight runners on the day.
Prather said she and her teammates know they’ll have to take better advantage of their scoring opportunities as the series continues.
"We got a little lucky today that only executing for one inning was enough to get the win," Prather said. "Tomorrow we need to go out there and make the adjustments that we talked about today in between innings. We need to go out there, do our jobs and execute."
The two teams will meet again on today, weather permitting. The first game if the day was moved up to 11 a.m. in an attempt to get ahead of expected thunderstorms. If CWRU can even the series, the deciding game would be at 1:30 p.m.
