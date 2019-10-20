BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Fairfield took the best Prairie Heights had to offer for two games Saturday night and survived.
After the two close victories, there was no stopping the Falcons. They blew the third game open with a run of nine points in a row, and claimed the Class 2A volleyball sectional championship in a sweep. Scores were 25-21, 25-22, 25-7.
With the 14th sectional championship in school history, the Falcons (22-12) will face the Bremen Sectional winner in the LaVille regional next Saturday.
Six-foot Madisyn Steele, an imposing figure at the net, did her damage at the service line in the third game, serving nine straight points as the Falcons opened a 16-4 lead. Senior Madeline Gawthorp also had a big night up front, and scored on a block and two kills during the run.
Panther coach Tina Sailor called both of her timeouts early, but Prairie Heights (16-16) couldn’t regain its footing against the pumped-up Falcons.
The third game was totally unlike the first two. Game one was tied 11 times, the last at 20-20 as Maddie Harmes scored on a tip for the Panthers.
After a Prairie Heights service error, however, a tip by Sydney Stutzman and a kill by Brea Garber gave Fairfield the edge it needed to finish off the opener.
The Falcons worked and worked for even one tie in the second game. Seemingly unfazed by their close loss, the Panthers steamed to a 6-0 lead in the second game with the help of kills by Shyanne Duncan and Chloe Riehl. Fairfield cut into the margin, but the hosts never relinquished the lead.
A kill by Kalli Aaron had Prairie Heights up 17-14 before Fairfield finally drew even on a tip by Steele that made it 17-17. The Falcons didn’t stop there, with Gawthorp delivering an ace and Steele scoring on a block and a kill for a 21-17 lead.
Aaron made a kill to put herself at the service line for the Panthers, and her two strong serves helped Prairie Heights get within 23-22, but the Falcons hung on.
Both teams had four-game wins in the semifinals earlier in the day, with Fairfield defeating Westview and Prairie Heights knocking off Churubusco.
