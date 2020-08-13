BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights standout wrestler Isiah Levitz is headed to the Big Ten.
Indiana University announced its recruiting class for the 2020 season last week, and Levitz’s name was one of 11 incoming freshman.
“I chose it for a lot of reasons. Ever since I was a little kid, it was my favorite college. It’s in-state so tuition is a little cheaper than out-of-state. I’ve been down there before. I know the coaches and most of the guys on the team. I just thought it would be a good fit,” Levitz said.
“It’s another building block to work upon. His work ethic here at Heights has been tremendous ever since he started coming in as a freshman at the high school. I just know things are going to get better (for him) and progress,” Prairie Heights wrestling coach Brett Smith said.
In the same announcement, it was revealed that the recruiting class was ranked 25th in the country.
“It was a really good feeling. Seeing that on Twitter and all over social media, it felt real, like high school was actually over and it’s time to move on to college,” Levitz said.
Levitz said he had offers from some smaller schools but wanted the experience of a big university.
He only had two losses during his senior season and both of them came at the state finals. At 160 pounds, he finished fourth in the state after going 2-2 at Bankers Life.
En route to state, Levitz was rarely challenged. He won championships at the NECC Tournament, Westview Sectional, Goshen Regional and New Haven Semi-State. During those four weekends, Levitz had eight wins by fall, two by tech fall and two by major decision.
Levitz really got on IU’s radar after he beat Elliott Rodgers, who was a state champion in 2019, at the Al Smith Classic in Mishawaka. He also received help from Nick Simmons, who runs the Simmons Academy of Wrestling in Lansing, Michigan, which is where Levitz competes in the offseason.
“I think his scrambling situations have been unbelievable and being comfortable in uncomfortable positions is a pretty good way to put it,” Smith said. “You look at the finals of the Mishawaka tournament I think it was a 7-5 match. Either kid could have won that match on any day, but he just stayed in better position. The kid is super flexible and was doing splits in the middle of the match to stay out of a dangerous situation. But he’s technique is top notch.”
Smith has known Levitz for quite some time. He went to school with both his mother Abby and Mike Levitz. So he’s seen the growth of Levitz since a very young age and knows what he is capable of when he steps out on the mat.
“Just to the see the progress from club wrestling in elementary to middle schools, where he had some ups and downs. I’m telling you during his freshman year something kicked in, and he’s had that commitment and desire to want more,” Smith said.
Levitz gets asked by Smith and his father Mike Levitz about what changed during his freshman season.
“What it comes down to is I just realized it’s me against him out on the mat. Honestly, I just don’t like losing. I finally got tired of losing,” Levitz said.
Levitz finished up at Prairie Heights with a career record of 155-33, which is sixth all-time in program history.
“I’m pretty happy with it,” Levitz said. “This year, I was hoping go out with a state championship but not everything goes to plan. Overall looking back on it, I’m very happy with the way my high school career went.”
He plans on majoring in chemistry on a pre-dental track with the plan of going to dental school after four years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.