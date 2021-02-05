GARRETT — An 18-0 run by Angola set the tone for what Bishop Dwenger would be in for all night in the Class 3A Garrett Sectional semifinals Friday.
The Hornets (18-5) defeated the Saints 51-36 to advance to the sectional championship tonight against the host Railroaders at 7:30 p.m.
Lauren Leach led a balanced Angola scoring attack with 15 points. Hanna Knoll and Megan Nisun each had 10, and Riley Pepple chipped in nine.
“I thought we had great movement, trusted each other and made some great passes and attacked the rim. I think that was one of the best games for us getting to the rim and not just being a three-point shooting team,” Angola coach Nick Burlingame said.
Kayliana Hammel led Dwenger with 16 points and Lexi Linder added 10.
The Hornets held the Saints (7-18) off the scoreboard for more than six minutes on two separate occasions Friday night.
“I thought our girls set the tone from the beginning playing from ahead,” Burlingame said.
Angola was able to play with a double-digit lead for the majority of the game because of an 18-0 in the first quarter.
Hammel started the contest with a three-pointer for the Saints, then, the Hornets’ pressure forced multiple turnovers, which led to easy fast-break lay-ups.
Knoll had three straight steals that led to scores on the other end. The third put Angola up 14-3 midway through the first period.
Hammel got a putback to fall with 55 seconds to go to end the drought for Bishop Dwenger.
Knoll went to the bench with pair of fouls with 6:33 left in the first half, and that was all the Saints needed to find some momentum. They scored six quick points in a minute before Knoll checked back in.
A pair of free throws by Dwenger’s Madelynn Schenkel cut the lead to six, 22-16.
Leach drilled a three and Pepple hit a couple of free tosses to make it a double-digit advantage. The freshman hit a tough lay-up in transition then knocked down a three at the buzzer to put her team up 36-23 at the break.
The closest the Saints got the rest of the way was 11 points after a corner three from Linder that made it 39-28 with 6:50 left in the third.
Then, Dwenger didn’t score until three seconds were remaining in the quarter. That allowed Angola to extend its lead to 18 points. Its largest lead of the game was 21 points after a free throw from Knoll with five minutes left in the game.
Angola and Garrett have faced each other twice this season and split the two matchups.
“They’re a very good team. Obviously, they got us on this floor the first time. We were fortunate enough to pull one out on our home floor,” Burlingame said. “I think it’s a great testament to how competitive the NECC is. Garrett versus Angola in the sectional final. Few things better than that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.